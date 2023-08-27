Banned Fortnite streamer pleads for Twitch unban after joking he’s a “child predator”

Banned Fortnite streamer ‘HydraSZN’ has pleaded to Twitch to be unbanned after joking that he’s a “child predator.”

On August 20, Twitter/X user ‘yoxics’ called on Twitch to take action against Fortnite streamer HydraSZN after they made questionable jokes about being a “predator.”

After being killed by an enemy in-game, the streamer began to call himself a “child predator” and said he “likes kids.” The clip went viral on X, where it’s fair to say much of the community was outraged by the comments, with many calling on the Amazon-owned platform to take action.

Twitch finally took action against Hydra on August 24 in the form of an indefinite suspension from the platform. Now, the Twitch streamer, who has since jumped ship to Kick as he appeals to be unbanned, has pleaded to the platform to reconsider the suspension.

Fortnite streamer ‘HydraSZN’ pleads Twitch for unban

In an August 26 tweet, the 19-year-old Fortnite streamer acknowledged he deserves backlash for the “dumb joke” — but explained he believes an indefinite ban is unfair.

“I deserve the hate for making a dumb joke, but if Twitch bans me for this they might as well ban literally thousands of other streamers,” he wrote. “I don’t deserve an indefinite ban, Twitch is my job, and my childhood dream and I was finally succeeding.”

He added: “Unban me Twitch. #FreeHydra.”

Hydra continued to receive more backlash after his tweet, with many claiming the streamer isn’t taking accountability for his actions after he shifted the blame on a member of the community for “having a vendetta” against him.

He hit back: “Many people are saying I wasn’t taking accountability. I fully am, what I said was a stupid shock factor joke. It wasn’t funny, I wasn’t trying to ‘go viral’. My tweet was meant to talk about how unfair the Twitch ban was.”

Typically, it’s unlikely for Twitch to reverse their decision when it comes to indefinite bans. However, it’s not completely out of the question for them to do so.