Twitch permanently bans Fortnite streamer who said he’s a “child predator”

Twitch has issued an indefinite ban to a controversial Fortnite streamer who joked about “liking kids” during a live broadcast.

The Fortnite community was taken aback earlier in August when streamer HydraSZN began to make bizarre jokes about actually being a “child predator” and making incentive comments.

In a clip that went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, the streamer called a player a slur after getting revenge on them for killing him seconds earlier.

Moments later, he joked about “liking kids” and remarked, “Oh, I swear to God I do, on my life I’m a little child predator.”

Now, Twitch has taken action against him in the form of an indefinite suspension that doesn’t look like it will be lifted anytime soon.

On August 24, HydraSZN posted a screenshot to X showing that Twitch had permanently banned him because of his content.

The email stated, “We have removed your content as it included elements that could put you or someone you know at risk. This includes content that could encourage inappropriate attention towards people under 18.”

In a follow-up, HydraSZN tried to appeal the ban, but Twitch stood by its decision, leaving the streamer very upset.

The streamer, meanwhile, is putting the blame on a member of the community for “having a vendetta” against him after the clip spread on social media.

“All cause some guy has a vendetta against me. I wanna quit, nothing goes my way.” he said. “I was on my way to partner too. I was so excited for TwitchCon and being partnered. It was a sense of accomplishment. Then a Twitch staff sees his tweet and decides to ban me today. I’m an idiot.”

Since the ban, HydraSZN has decided to move to Kick and has not given up his dreams of making it big as a streamer.

This isn’t the first time a Fortnite streamer has gotten in trouble after child predator comments or actions. In 2021, Twitch banned a Brazilian streamer after he was arrested for allegedly raping two children.