Twitch mass bans streamers in Middle East amid alleged tax evasion scandal

Popular streaming platform Twitch has mass banned streamers in the Middle East, following allegations of tax evasion across the region.

On February 20, 2022, Dexerto reported that Twitch streamers from middle eastern countries were reporting an issue with receiving payments from the Amazon-owned platform.

Multiple creators have contacted the platform regarding the issue, and all have received the same response.

Twitch said the payment issue is due to “a discrepancy with certain tax information provided during the onboarding process.”

On March 10, Streamerbans began reporting on Twitter a mass amount of affected streamers being issued with a temporary suspension from the platform.

We're sorry for the huge amount of tweets, we're turning them off for the near future. It does not appear to be a bug on our end, as the streamers do appear to be suspended. — StreamerBans (@StreamerBans) March 10, 2022

We have reached out to Twitch for comment and will update this story when more information is available.

This story is developing…