Twitch CEO jokes about why Dr Disrespect had to be banned

Twitch’s CEO Dan Clancy has poked fun at Dr Disrespect’s famous ban from the Amazon-owned platform, claiming the ‘face of Twitch’ had to be banned.

Dr Disrespect was permanently banned from Twitch in 2020, shocking the entire streaming world. The ban came after the ‘face of the platform’ had just signed a multi-year contract, making it the most high-profile and controversial ban in Twitch history.

Even to this day years later, there has been no mention of why the Two-Time champ was banned from the platform. However, Twitch’s CEO opened up in a stream with Mizkif on March 22.

Article continues after ad

While fans thought were on the brink of finally finding out what happened to the Twitch star, Clancy instead took the opportunity to poke a bit of fun. “Let me tell you what really happened, okay? So, there was an alien invasion. Many people did not know about the alien invasion,” he said.

Article continues after ad

The Twitch CEO continued: “The aliens actually possessed Dr Disrespect, okay? It actually took over the globe, using Twitch. So the only way we could save civilization was to take the action that we did. So it was to save civilization.”

Of course, it goes without saying that Clancy is just trolling the Twitch community, with Dr Disrespect’s ban reason still remaining a mystery.

Article continues after ad

While the internet was still in a frenzy, Dr Disrespect switched to YouTube after a brief hiatus, where he’s been streaming ever since. The former CoD developer took legal action against Twitch following the ban, where in 2022 Dr Disrespect announced they settled legal disputes, with neither party admitting to any wrongdoing.