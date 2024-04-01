Lakers fans cannot believe what LeBron James did vs. the Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James drained a career-high nine three-pointers in the Lakers win vs. the Nets, and fans couldn’t believe it.

The Los Angeles Lakers entered their March 31 battle with Brooklyn as winners of five of their past six, clinging to the ninth seed in the NBA Western Conference.

The Lakers took a commanding 17-0 lead to open the game, but LeBron James catching fire from three-point land stole the show.

James ended the contest with 40 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, while his 9-of-10 effort from beyond the arc matched a career-high.

The Los Angeles bench erupted several times during James’ offensive outburst, but the final three-pointer he hit was perhaps the most awe-inspiring of the day.

Article continues after ad

James dribbled left, took a massive step back behind the three-point line, and swished a deep shot while falling out of bounds.

The road Brooklyn crowd was brought to its feet in amazement, while a fan sporting a LeBron jersey and GOAT costume couldn’t hide his shock.

Article continues after ad

At age 39, James averages 25.3 points per game and chips in eight assists and seven rebounds a night for Los Angeles.

LeBron’s Easter heroics led to a dominant double-digit victory for the Lakers, bumping their overall record to 42-33.

LA maintains its spot as the West’s ninth seed, and with only seven games remaining, the Lakers are close to clinching a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament.