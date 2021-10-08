Twitch extension ranks richest streamers next to their name after earnings leak

The Twitch breach on October 6 shook the entire community to its core, with the biggest leak coming in the form of the top streamers’ total earnings. Now, one savvy user has created an extension that lets you see exactly where your favorite streamer ranked in the earnings list.

With over 120GB of data becoming publicly available, including the source code and hints at a Steam competitor in development, the Twitch leak was just about one of the biggest things to happen in the streaming community ever.

The one thing that became heavily talked about and spawned memes across the internet, though, was the earnings leak, with streamers’ earnings from September 2019-2021 becoming a huge topic of discussion among both creators and their viewers.

That said, it was hard to keep track of where exactly all the top streamers were ranked among their peers — until now.

Barely a day later, Ottomated came up with a Chrome extension that lets you see where they ranked immediately.

As you can see in the screenshot below, the extension simply adds a number next to every broadcaster’s name, so you can easily see who was placed where in the earnings rankings list.

So now, if you’re having trouble finding who to watch, you might want to give some of the lower-ranked earners some love.

If you’re worried about the logistics of the extension (as some appear to be) due to the ever-changing nature of the figures that leaked, then Ottomated has also answered how exactly he plans to deal with that.

“It’s a meme that took me 15 minutes to code,” he said.”I don’t give a s**t.”

Of course, give it a few months and the information will be slightly outdated, but the memes may just live on forever.