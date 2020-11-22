 Twitch cuts Mendo's ban short after xQc Fall Guys controversy - Dexerto
Twitch cuts Mendo’s ban short after xQc Fall Guys controversy

Published: 22/Nov/2020 17:05 Updated: 22/Nov/2020 17:44

by Connor Bennett
Mendo in a Team Liquid hoodie and the Twitch logo
Team Liquid/Twitch

Mendo Twitch

Former Overwatch professional Lucas ‘Mendo’ Håkansson has had his suspension reduced by Twitch after being banned for ‘stream sniping’ amid the controversy surrounding Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel. 

Back on November 15, a Twitch Rival Fall Guys event was plunged into controversy when xQc was accused of stream sniping to get an advantage against a number of other streamers. 

The former Overwatch star was handed a seven-day ban from Twitch for his actions, and it wasn’t long before other streamers – Mendo, Tfue, Nightblue3, and GrandPooBear – were also struck down with similar punishments.

Tfue was the only one to escape a suspension from streaming, but the other three, just like xQc, were given a seven-day ban from Twitch, and a six-month ban from Twitch Rivals event, but Mendo has managed to have his shortened. 

YouTube: OpTic
Mendo was previously a member of the Houston Outlaws before joining Team Liquid.

Late in the day on November 21, the Team Liquid content creator noted that he’d lodged an appeal against his week-long suspension and had managed to be successful in getting it overturned. 

“After an appeal has been sent in I am no longer banned for “Stream Sniping”, but rather for ‘Targeted Harassment’, not sure what this really means but the appeal reduced my suspension,” he tweeted. “My initial 7-day suspension has been reduced to 3 days instead. See you when I’m unbanned :D”

The streamer did add that he was still suspended from Twitch Rivals events for the next six months, just like his fellow streamers, but he’d be free to return to Twitch on November 22 at around 1 pm ET/10 am PT. 

As for the others who were banned, GrandPooBear tweeted that he should be able to return to Twitch on the same day as Mendo, having his ban shortened too. NightBlue3 hasn’t posted, so its unknown if he has been able to appeal the suspension as successfully as the others.

Fans of Mendo will, no doubt, be hoping that he can avoid any further suspensions so that can sit back, relax, and watch him go to work in games like Apex Legends.

Twitch streamer Evelone banned from trading $150k CSGO inventory

Published: 22/Nov/2020 17:22

by Luke Edwards
Evelone - YouTube

Steam Twitch

Twitch streamer Evelone, who has over 1.2 million Twitch followers and is one of the biggest CS:GO streamers in the CIS region, picked up a Steam community ban after being found to have apparently stolen another user’s account. He can no longer access his inventory, which is worth an estimated $155k.

What could you buy with $155k? You could pick up 310 PS5s, 11,071 lbs. of m&ms, or 65% of a Lamborghini Huracan. No matter what you want to spend it on, it’s a rather large sum of money. So, to be completely banned from accessing it is far from ideal.

Steam community bans don’t ban the player from playing the game. Rather, they stop the player from having access to forums, friends, and – most crucially – the trading market, which is a major part of CSGO’s culture and economy. It’s particularly damaging when you have an inventory worth such a large amount of cash.

Evelone’s ban is similar to that of CS:GO trader ChiLi, who got kicked from the community for ‘hijacking of another user’s Steam account.” However, it emerged that the ban was instigated by mistake, and he was unbanned 19 days later.

Evelone hit with community ban from Steam

Per u/iwna, Evelone picked up the community ban for ‘stealing’ another Steam user’s account.

He posted on Russian messaging service Telegram: “-12m rubles [equivalent to around $155,000], here we go, good morning.”

Evelone's messages on Telegram
u/iwna
Evelone’s messages on Telegram.

A message from the Steam admins said: “This account has been reported to have stolen another Steam account. The account has been suspended in accordance with the terms of the Steam Subscriber Agreement. Account blocking won’t be canceled.”

It’s possible, and is being speculated, that the ban could have been placed in error, perhaps due to a spate of mass-reporting by trolls.

Given Evelone is the most viewed Russian-language Twitch streamer from the past month, and his apparent friendship with Na’Vi pro player S1mple, it’s unlikely this ban will pass by quietly.