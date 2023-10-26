Twitch CEO reveals why Adin Ross was kicked out of TwitchCon

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has revealed during one of his live streams the real reason why Adin Ross was kicked out of TwitchCon.

TwitchCon 2023 saw popular content creators and fans travel to Las Vegas to celebrate the streaming platform.

But the event did not go down without any drama; Adin Ross was kicked out after “crashing” TwitchCon with an entourage of smaller creators. The group was sporting Kick t-shirts at the time — merch from Twitch’s biggest competitor — leading many to believe this may have been the reason.

Article continues after ad

Now Twitch CEO Dan Clancy is clearing up any confusion, revealing during his most recent livestream the real reason that Ross and his group were removed.

Article continues after ad

Promising to answer questions from the chat, the first person to grab Clancy’s attention asked; “To provide context, during Twitchcon, [four] individuals purchased TwitchCon tickets wearing T-shirts of a competitor platform. After they were asked by Twitch personnel to leave, their accounts were banned on Twitch. What is your response on this if you have one?”

Article continues after ad

Without skipping a beat, Clancy responded, “It had nothing to do with their t-shirts. Actually, there were a lot of folks inside that had Kick T-shirts — for those who didn’t notice, I ran into someone on the street [and] high-fived him.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Instead, Clancy explained that the group was kicked out because “They fraudulently obtained the tickets,” something that goes against Twitch’s policies.

Article continues after ad

“If you’re permanently banned then you can’t get a ticket so they used false accounts,” Clancy said. “That’s part of the agreement when you get the tickets, that you’re not going to be falsely identifying yourself.”

Article continues after ad

Ross has since responded, denying Clancy’s claim that the T-shirts had nothing to do with the group being kicked out of the event. Ross also questioned why the entire group would have their accounts banned for fraudulently obtaining tickets when some members were in fact partners with Twitch at the time.

However, viewers of Clancy’s stream expressed gratitude for the CEO’s involvement with the community, one person writing in the chat, “Appreciate you being transparent and doing this stream!” Another said, “Makes sense. Thank you for clarifying this Dan! Some people are just really emotional when it comes to other streamers.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.