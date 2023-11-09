Twitch CEO Dan Clancy finally makes Partner and writes a song about it

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has finally received Partner status on the platform with his second try, and he says he even wrote a song about it to celebrate.

It’s no secret that Twitch CEO Dan Clancy is an avid streamer on the Amazon-owned site. Often singing and playing songs on his broadcast, he’s also shocked viewers with his shower routine and more.

On October 21, 2023, Clancy revealed that he had been denied Twitch Partner due to lack of viewership but was quick to reapply to the program.

Article continues after ad

After receiving the email that he was accepted on November 9, 2023, Clancy revealed that he wrote a song about it.

Article continues after ad

Twitch CEO writes song about getting Twitch Partner

Revealed on his Twitter/X account in the early morning, Dan Clancy shared his thoughts alongside a screenshot of the Twitch Partner email.

“Excited to announce that I finally made. Got my email today that I was accepted into the Partner Program. Looking forward to being able to get into the Lounge at TwitchCon EU,” he said.

Article continues after ad

He also revealed that he wrote a song about his acceptance, but those interested won’t be able to hear it until his next stream.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Followers of the Twitch CEO were quick to congratulate him on his accomplishment in the replies to his tweet.

Article continues after ad

“Love what you’re doing,” one user replied.

Another commenter joked: “Great to see small creators finally have the come ups! Good job.”

“Congrats on making Partner! The real work starts now!” another fan said.

Article continues after ad

For more Twitch news and other viral entertainment stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.