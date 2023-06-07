Twitch CEO gives advice on how to get someone to pee on you and viewers are grossed out

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy was on stream with JoJoThaMoFo and imDontai giving advice on how to get someone to pee on you, and viewers are grossed out.

Back in March, Twitch Co-Founder Emmett Shear stepped down from his position as CEO, passing the torch to then-president Dan Clancy.

Dan has been quite hands-on with some of the platform’s biggest creators over the last year or so, and even streams on Twitch occasionally.

A clip of the Twitch CEO giving advice on how to get someone to pee on you during Twitch streamer JoJoThaMoFo’s comedy show “Bad Advice” has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Article continues after ad

Twitch CEO pee advice grosses out viewers

In the clip, JoJo asks for Dan Clancy’s advice about getting someone to pee on you, prompting the CEO to specify that it might be “good advice” depending on imDontai’s interests.

“You gotta make it worse so that the compromise is just peeing on your leg,” he explained. “If you go for peeing in the mouth and she says absolutely not, you say ‘Well in that case, what about my leg?'”

Although the clip was solely meant as a joke, viewers were left quite disgusted with the CEO’s comments.

Article continues after ad

One viewer commented: “What the hell is going on here????”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“With the way Twitch is going lately, sad to say I’m not surprised,” another user said.

A third viewer replied: “Nah Twitch no way this guy is in charge.”

Twitch streamer imDontai who was one of the guys in the stream replied: “We all a lil nasty.”

While the stream initially took place in late May, the clip began going viral over a week later just as changes to Twitch’s Branded Content guidelines sparked backlash across the community.