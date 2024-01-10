Twitch CEO Dan Clancy confirms widespread staff layoffs

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has confirmed that the company is laying off over 500 employees, explaining the reason in a blog post.

On January 9, 2024, rumors began to swirl after Bloomberg reported that Amazon’s Twitch was set to lay off a large handful of its current staff — about 35% of current employees.

The news came almost a year after the company laid off 400 of its staff in 2023, and now it’s been confirmed by the company’s CEO.

In a blog post, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy confirmed the layoffs and shared the email sent to staff.

Twitch CEO confirms massive staff layoffs across company

On January 10, 2024, Dan Clancy posted the blog post as a note to the community revealing that the reported layoffs are happening.

“I wanted to send a short note to let you know that we’ve made the difficult decision to reduce the size of our workforce today. At this point in time, we are focused on communicating with our employees and providing them with clarity on how this impacts each of them,” he said.

“I’m sharing a copy of the email that I sent out to the company this morning to provide more context on the decision… I know that you will have additional questions about how this might impact the community, and I’ll host a stream on /Twitch on Thursday, January 11 at 1 pm PT to speak with all of you.”

In the email sent to staff, Clancy reveals that just over 500 people will be laid off in the coming days due to the organization being larger than it needs to be.

“So while the Twitch business remains strong, for some time now the organization has been sized based upon where we optimistically expect our business to be in 3 or more years, not where we’re at today,” Clancy explained.

“As with many other companies in the tech space, we are now sizing our organization based upon the current scale of our business and conservative predictions of how we expect to grow in the future.”

The Twitch CEO said that he will immediately begin sending out emails to those affected by the layoffs and revealed that they’ll receive news about their severance packages in the coming days.

