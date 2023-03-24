Twitch starts revealing which of its 400 laid-off employees will be let go

Twitch employees say the company has started revealing who will be laid off following Amazon’s recent workforce reduction decision.

In a memo on March 20, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced a new round of layoffs within the company. 9,000 employees will be let go, with the job cuts impacting the AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch departments.

Of those 9,000 layoffs, approximately 400 people will lose their roles in the Twitch division. According to Jassy, such a devastating decision came down to Amazon streamlining its “costs and headcount” because of uncertainties about the current and near-future economy.

Unfortunately, Twitch has already started to bid farewell to some of its staff members.

Twitch alerts staff to which employees will be laid off

Twitter user CloudFuel, a Community Program Manager on the Twitch Rivals crew, says the recently announced layoffs have started taking effect.

“Already lost 3 amazing members of the Twitch Rivals team,” the user wrote in a Twitter post. For now, there’s no word on how many other Twitch Rivals staff may lose their jobs.

YouTuber Zach Bussey added more insight in a post of his own, noting that “Twitch employees impacted by layoffs will be informed over the next 24 hours.” Apparently, this information comes from an email sent to staff by Twitch’s recently appointed CEO Dan Clancy.

The job cuts seem widespread within the company, too, affecting departments such as Content, Trust and Safety, Marketing, and more.

Laid-off employees at Twitch mark the latest to be impacted by the tech industry’s workforce reduction. Over the last several months, Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft have cut thousands upon thousands of jobs.