Trainwreck stuns Jake’n’Bake with $120k donation for his dream car

IRL streamer Jake’n’Bake was left astounded after Trainwreck suddenly called him and revealed he had sent him $120k to help him buy his dream car, saying he ‘deserved’ it more than “a**hole streamers” who flaunt their new vehicles.

With 589K followers on Twitch, Jake’n’Bake has captured the hearts of his fans with his travels around the world and exploring new countries and cultures.

Having said an emotional goodbye to Japan, Jake set his sights on saving up money to build his very own Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.

Luckily for Jake, he had caught the attention of the popular Twitch Slots streamer TrainwrecksTV who made a surprise phone call during Jake’s livestream. After being given a mysterious Two-factor tutorial, Jake was left shocked after discovering Trainwreck had sent him $120k to pay for him to get his new set of wheels.

Jake’n’Bake receives $120k gift from Trainwreck

On April 30, Jake’n’Bake was celebrating after winning the AT&T AnnihilatorCup when he received an unexpected phone call from Trainwreck during his stream.

Having heard of Jake’s hopes to get his dream car – a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 – Trainwrecks decided to send him all the money he needed. Jake was subsequently left floored by the gesture and screamed in disbelief before saying “thank you” for the very generous gift.

As to why he decided to send such a whopping amount of money to Jake, Trainwreck said: “I think you’re underrated.” He also stated that after having seen other “absolute loser” streamers “flexing” their wheels, Jake “deserved” the gift most of all.

As Jake was left speechless by the gesture, Trainwreck continued by saying he wanted to see Jake post about the car on his Twitter. True to his promise, Jake did exactly that, tweeting that he’d had a “dream” day.

Claiming that his brain was “literally broken,” Jake added he was going to go to the dealer the next day to get plans underway to build his new Porsche. As fans shared their congratulations, Trainwreck also responded: “You deserve it, bro.”

Today is a dream.

Won the #ATTAnnihilatorCup. @Trainwreckstv sent me $120k to buy my dream car.

I am currently building my dream car.

Going to the dealer tomorrow.

What the heck is life rn..

My brain is literally broken. pic.twitter.com/wwrCy6fZaE — Jake'n'Bake @ Los Angeles 🇺🇸 (@jakenbakeLIVE) April 30, 2022

Once again, Trainwreck has shown his good Samaritan side giving away some of his millions to his fellow creators like he has done on numerous occasions.

Just one of his recent announcements was that he was launching a $250k mental health fund for the Twitch community.