Kick offers to pay fees for Twitch streamers who break contract to jump ship

Streaming platform Kick has stated that they will cover the newly announced termination fee that Twitch Affiliates must pay when canceling their contract, so long as the content creator then jumps ship and joins Kick.

Twitch recently updated its Affiliate agreement terms and conditions to state that those who terminate their contract will have to pay a fee of $25 to do so.

“If you or we terminate this Agreement, a maintenance fee will be deducted from your remaining balance. The maintenance fee will be the lesser of the accrued Program Fees for your Twitch channel or $25.”

Twitch users, as well as those who simply watch streamers on the outlet, have begun voicing their frustration at this change.

This new change from Twitch is largely viewed as another example of how they are not supporting their content creators.

Kick to cover the termination fee for Twitch streamers if they jump ship

In light of this, rival streaming platform Kick was quick to respond to the news. Posting on Twitter that they “will cover the $25 fee for anyone willing to break their contract and move to Kick.”

Many Twitch streamers have since filled the comments of this post from Kick, stating that if it is true, they will happily move over.

Time will tell if any major streamers do jump ship. As it’s worth keeping in mind, the Affiliate tier is below Partner, meaning the platform’s biggest stars are obviously beyond this agreement.

