Towel-clad man helps cops catch suspect jumping out window in wild viral video

A wild clip is going viral on Reddit, showing a man wearing nothing but a towel drying off in a hostel room when, suddenly, a man breaks into the scene being chased by police.

It’s not every day that something this strange is caught on camera – but in this case, it has to be seen to be believed.

In the clip, a man in a towel is minding his own business when suddenly, someone breaks into his room and tries to escape through a window. If that wasn’t weird enough already, cops follow him and try to apprehend the suspect.

Advertisement

“Stop where you are! Stop now!” the officer cries as the suspect attempts to get through the window.

Requiring some assistance, the female officer even asks the towel-clad man to help her out by grabbing onto the suspect’s legs until other cops arrive.

Read More: IRL Twitch streamer hit by car live on stream

By the end of the clip, the towel-clad man can’t help but laugh at what he just experienced. The strangeness of the video has caused it to skyrocket to the top of Reddit, garnering over 78,000 upvotes.

Redditor claiming to be towel-clad man reveals the truth

Interestingly, in the comments, a user claiming to be the man who was drying off replied to the thread to provide some insight after another poster claimed he was a drug addict.

Advertisement

“This happened in my second year at university whilst staying [in] private accommodation,” he wrote. “I’d just got out of the shower when I heard shouting in the corridor following by a guy rushing into my room.

“He was followed by a police officer. She asked for my help to apprehend him so I helped her by grabbing his leg. She then pepper sprayed him also getting me. She then cuffed him and back up arrived.”

According to the user, the reason he had a camera in his room was because he had been robbed earlier in the year, and had the camera directed towards his valuable items at the window. Additionally, he was on the first floor, so the suspect would likely not have been hurt by jumping out.

Advertisement

Whether or not the Redditor is telling the truth remains to be seen, but it does clear up several things people were confused about in the clip.

In any case, this unexpected police showdown in an unassuming man’s hostel room has made for one of the wildest video clips we’ve seen in quite some time.