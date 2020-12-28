Tommyinnit and ThatVeganTeacher TikTok drama explained - Dexerto

In a bizarre turn of events, fans of Minecraft streamer Tommyinnit have been baffled after prominent vegan activist on TikTok, ThatVeganTeacher, duetted his video offering to help him find a “nice vegan girl.”

Tommyinnit has been one of a few streaming stars who made it big in 2020, taking their originally small channels to new heights and amassing a huge number of fans that remain some of the most loyal on the internet.

16-year-old Tommy has gone on to secure over four million subscribers on YouTube and 2.5 million followers on Twitch, with his content largely centering on Minecraft collabs with other huge creators such as Dream.

The young star frequently makes jokes about finding girls, and that’s exactly did in a TikTok video on December 15, which shows him saying “I’m at college and I’m surrounded by women,” with a nervous glance around.

Fans loved the short video that secured almost 2 million likes, but the last person people expected to duet it was ThatVeganTeacher. She is an advocate for animal rights on TikTok, and her divisive videos frequently become the subject of mass trolling.

In her unprompted response to the 16-year-old, she said, “don’t be scared, Tommy. Just follow That Meat Teacher, Miss Tofu. She’ll help you find a nice vegan girl who will teach you what to do.”

It’s safe to say fans were freaking out at the totally random encounter and began duetting the video trolling her, with her video at over 3300 duets at the time of writing.

THAT VEGAN TEACHER DUETTED TOMMYINNIT ON TIKTOK OH MY FUCKING GOD ???? — theo’s sleeping dont wake them up (@lupincore) December 21, 2020

why did that vegan teacher duet tommyinnit on tiktok- i’m literally scared — phuong tran ⛓🧃🕺 (@phuongt_) December 21, 2020

In a response to the backlash she received from Tommy’s fans, ThatVeganTeacher made another video calling them out.

“Tommyinnit fans, what the f**k is the matter with you guys?” she said, “you’re losing your minds! I saw some of the duets that you guys did, to that little 15-second video I did for him. What the f**k are you guys doing? Some of you are crying, some of you are punching the camera going f***ing crazy.”

She goes on to say “you know he’s at college, I’m a teacher. I’m allowed to talk to him. You know what you should be crying about? The r*pe, the torture, and the murder on all of your plates.”

Tommy has yet to make his own response to the situation, but fans are continuing to react to the unexpected interaction between the pair via duets on TikTok.