Tommyinnit and ThatVeganTeacher TikTok drama explained - Dexerto

Tommyinnit and ThatVeganTeacher TikTok drama explained

Published: 28/Dec/2020 15:49

by Georgina Smith
TikTok Tommyinnit

In a bizarre turn of events, fans of Minecraft streamer Tommyinnit have been baffled after prominent vegan activist on TikTok, ThatVeganTeacher, duetted his video offering to help him find a “nice vegan girl.”

Tommyinnit has been one of a few streaming stars who made it big in 2020, taking their originally small channels to new heights and amassing a huge number of fans that remain some of the most loyal on the internet.

16-year-old Tommy has gone on to secure over four million subscribers on YouTube and 2.5 million followers on Twitch, with his content largely centering on Minecraft collabs with other huge creators such as Dream.

Tommyinnit has seen an incredible rise to success in the past year.

The young star frequently makes jokes about finding girls, and that’s exactly did in a TikTok video on December 15, which shows him saying “I’m at college and I’m surrounded by women,” with a nervous glance around.

Fans loved the short video that secured almost 2 million likes, but the last person people expected to duet it was ThatVeganTeacher. She is an advocate for animal rights on TikTok, and her divisive videos frequently become the subject of mass trolling.

In her unprompted response to the 16-year-old, she said, “don’t be scared, Tommy. Just follow That Meat Teacher, Miss Tofu. She’ll help you find a nice vegan girl who will teach you what to do.”

It’s safe to say fans were freaking out at the totally random encounter and began duetting the video trolling her, with her video at over 3300 duets at the time of writing.

In a response to the backlash she received from Tommy’s fans, ThatVeganTeacher made another video calling them out.

“Tommyinnit fans, what the f**k is the matter with you guys?” she said, “you’re losing your minds! I saw some of the duets that you guys did, to that little 15-second video I did for him. What the f**k are you guys doing? Some of you are crying, some of you are punching the camera going f***ing crazy.”

She goes on to say “you know he’s at college, I’m a teacher. I’m allowed to talk to him. You know what you should be crying about? The r*pe, the torture, and the murder on all of your plates.”

Tommy has yet to make his own response to the situation, but fans are continuing to react to the unexpected interaction between the pair via duets on TikTok.

YouTuber Eric ‘Airrack’ Decker spent his Christmas on a deserted island after vowing not to leave until he hit 1 million subscribers on his channel – now he is finally free.

At 23-years-old, the rising star has gained a massive following in just the last year for his bizarre antics and nail-biting pranks on internet celebrities.

In previous videos he dropped a yacht into Logan Paul’s swimming pool, he pranked David Dobrik, and he broke into Jake Paul’s fight with Nate Robinson at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

No stunt Airrack pulls is a small one, and this time he set himself the challenge of staying on a deserted island, over the Christmas holiday, until his subscribers helped him to hit the 1 million mark.

Starting on December 20, at just over 800,000 subscribers, Airrack began his quest and started live streaming life on the island, using the tag #saveairrack to spread the word.

Finally, after 6 days, on December 27 Airrack was able to escape to the comforts at home after watching his subscriber count hit and surpass 1 million in a tense live stream in a dark tent while it poured with rain.

As the live count was seconds away from hitting the goal, Airrack said, “I just wanna say thank you so much from the bottom of my heart to each of you. We started this year at zero…this is the crescendo of an entire year’s worth of work and complete sacrifice of all else and I’m so excited to be doing this with you guys.

“Thanks for allowing us to serve you guys, we will continue to do what we’ve been doing but better and bigger… this is just the beginning you know? I’m excited for 10 and 20 million.”

After minutes of staring at the counter that felt like hours, it finally hit 7 figures causing Airrack and co-creator Mack to jump out of their chairs in excitement and scream “We did it!” Airrack paced back and forth with his hands on his head in disbelief.