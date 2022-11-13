Tommy Fury claims Paul Bamba “never wanted” to fight and denies he missed weight

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Tommy Fury was set to take on Paul Bamba on the Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather undercard but the boxer claims that his opponent “never wanted to fight” after a weight-based spectacle got the fight called off.

Tommy Fury has stayed in the headlines this year thanks to the constant controversy surrounding his fights. It started with a much-hyped match against Jake Paul that ultimately fell through despite weeks of both fighters trading barbs, and just when it looked like he was in the clear, his bout with Paul Bamba was also canceled.

As fans started to press for deets on the situation, Tommy Fury released a video clarifying the situation and letting everyone know that the issues that killed the matchup had nothing to do with him and that he’ll still be taking a fight against a new opponent.

Tommy Fury claims Paul Bamba never wanted to fight

In the video, Fury briefly explains exactly what went wrong and how it was a contract discrepancy that ended up grinding things to a halt.

“One contract was given to Paul Bamba and one contract was given to myself. The weight in my contract, I made yesterday,” he announced. “So, as far as I’m concerned, I’ve done my job.”

He also noted that he thought Bamba was never committed to the fight but that it’s not going to stop him from putting on a show anyway. “Paul Bamba does not want to fight. He never did. I’m here in Dubai, I’ve got a new opponent, and I’m ready to go.”

Of course, it wasn’t just the fans wondering what exactly caused the fight to get called off. Both Jake Paul & KSI (who are still beefing and seem likely to fight in 2023) used the opportunity to take some shots at the reality TV star’s back-to-back-to-back cancellations.

As for who Fury will be fighting now that Bamba has dropped out? That turns out to be Rolly Lambert, a WBC & WBA champion with 17 fights to his name, so it’ll be interesting to see how Fury fares against a high-caliber opponent on short notice.