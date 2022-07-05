EntertainmentEntertainment

Tommy Fury camp address Jake Paul deadline with fight in doubt

. 9 hours ago
Jake PaulJake Paul vs Tommy Fury
Tommy Fury and Jake Paul looking at camera and posing
Instagram: Jake Paul/Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, has responded to Jake Paul’s July 6th deadline to get his travel issues sorted, with the Fury camp being hopeful that the fight will go ahead. 

After years of trash-talking each other online, a fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has been a long time coming. It was meant to happen at the end of 2021, but Fury pulled out at the last minute due to injuries.

Even though Jake stated that he was going to make Tommy work for a rescheduled fight, fans clamored for the pair to agree to fight sooner rather than later – with many hoping the Fury team would line up opposite Jake this summer.

While fans got their wish, and the pair agreed to fight come August 6th, those plans have been turned on their head due to Tommy’s issues with traveling to the United States. And as he’s got a bit AWOL since being refused entry, Jake has started eyeing up possible replacements.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury 2022
Instagram: jakepaul
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally agreed to a fight on August 6, 2022 – but extenuating circumstances may have put their bout on hold.

Even though Jake claims he has three opponents waiting as replacements, the Fury camp is hopeful that Tommy will be lacing up his gloves and fighting at Madison Square Garden in August.

“It hasn’t. It’s still to be sorted out and we’re working on trying to get it done,” Tommy’s promoter, Frank Warren, told SecondsOut when asked about his visa situation and the deadline set by Jake to have things resolved.

“He’s got a show to run, he’s a promoter as well as a fighter and he wants to get his show on and I understand where he’s coming from. Jake and his team have been brilliant to work with, but unfortunately we’re in this position, which is no one’s fault, Tommy went to the airport to travel, he didn’t go to be turned back.”

Timestamp of 1:44

Warren also noted that “you can’t just walk into an embassy” to get a visa sorted, but “hopefully” Tommy will get it ironed out before long.

“At the moment, we’re in the position we’re in and hopefully, it will get resolved because if it doesn’t then we move on and maybe we can revisit it again in the autumn,” he said about potentially rescheduling the fight again.

It remains to be seen if the highly-anticipated fight will go ahead, or if Jake will fight one of his replacements – which he’s already teased could be Tyron Woodley, once again.

