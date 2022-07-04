Jake Paul sets Tommy Fury deadline for fight with new opponents lined up

Connor Bennett . 1 day ago

Jake Paul has set a deadline on hearing from Tommy Fury about their August 6th fight, and says he has a handful of opponents lined up if the Brit can’t sort out his travel issues.

When Tommy Fury pulled out of his scheduled fight with Jake Paul at the end of 2021, many fans thought that they’d never see the longtime rivals finally step into a ring together and start trading blows.

With a second win over Tyron Woodley under his belt, Jake suggested he was on to bigger and better things. Though, after a short hiatus from boxing, he agreed to fight Tommy later this summer.

While there has been plenty of hype around the fight, it has also been plunged into trouble. The Brit has had trouble traveling to the United States, and there have been claims that the fight is “dead in the water” as a result.

Instagram: Jake Paul / SHOWTIME PPV Jake and Tommy are set to square off on August 6.

To this point, the highly-anticipated fight hasn’t yet been canceled, but Jake is ready to make that call if he doesn’t hear from Tommy before long.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer, who has already instructed his team to sound out potential replacements, wants to hear from the Fury camp by Wednesday, July 6th or he’s fighting somebody else at Madison Square Garden.

“Tommy is officially out by Wednesday morning if he doesn’t go to the embassy/come out of hiding,” Jake tweeted on July 3rd. “3 other opponents lined up. I’m built different.”

There is no word on who Jake apparently has lined up as a replacement, but he has been offered the chance to fight former Olympian Cheavon Clark by Eddie Hearn.

As noted, Tommy’s camp are hopeful that he will be squaring off against Jake come August 6th as they want the fight to happen. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see if his travel troubles can get ironed out.