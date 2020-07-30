TimTheTatman says it "sucks" being unable to play with Dr Disrespect

Superstar streamer TimTheTatman discussed how unfortunate it is that he can't play with friend and fellow livestreamer Dr Disrespect after the latter was banned on Twitch.

Since Doc’s permanent ban on June 26, the internet has repeatedly wondered “why,” but have yet to receive an answer. Sadly, the Two-Time’s ban also prevents him from being allowed to show up in other streamers’ broadcasts, as per Twitch guidelines

During a July 30 broadcast, a viewer asked Tim if he was “bothered” by the fact he wasn’t allowed to play with Doc while streaming. After a brief pause to ponder his response, Betar sighed and explained that the situation “sucks.”

“It sucks, because he’s banned on Twitch I can’t technically play with him, you know?” the 30-year-old replied. “He’s my buddy, but I don’t make the rules, bro.”

According to a Twitch moderation and safety article, if “a banned user appears in a third party channel while being suspended, this could cause the ban of the channel they appear in.”

Due to this rule, Tim could put his own Twitch account at risk of suspension if he played with Dr Disrespect while live, a risk that no big streamer would ever want to take.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing really that he or Doc can do to get around this, and Betar acknowledged as much: “In the words of Doc, it’s out of my hands.”

The last quote was a reference to a mysterious music video titled “Alleyways” that Dr Disrespect recently uploaded to his Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram pages. In it, a voice-over sings that “it’s out of my hands, but I’m still in control.”

There’s still no word on what will happen next with the Two-Time; there’s a possibility he ends up taking all his speed, violence, and momentum to another platform or even his own website.

“Let's just say all the cards are on the table. I'm more focused on just making sure whatever we do next, whether it's a platform move or not, that it's the right decision for the community and Champions Club that follows me,” he said in a mid-July interview.

One thing we do know for sure, however: He won't be streaming on Twitch anytime soon, if ever, and that's unfortunate because it also means he won't be able to play with the platform's biggest creators, like Tim, until if and when he's unbanned.