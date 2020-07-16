Dr Disrespect breaks silence on Twitch ban: 'We don't know why'

Dr Disrespect has finally opened up on one of the biggest running stories on the internet, his Twitch ban. He still doesn't know the reason why his channel was removed and has confirmed his time on the platform is over, for good.

The leader of the Champions Club has spoken to the Washington Post about the situation, his first interview since his channel – which had some four million followers – was suddenly removed.

Doc was just two months into a brand new exclusive contract with the streaming giant, and was considered by many to be the face of the platform.

With no answers from Twitch about the reason why, he's finally broken his silence on the situation, claiming it's been a time of tremendous stress and anxiety for his family.

"We just don't know" - Dr Disrespect

Having had his contract terminated and usual work schedule scrapped, he said the following about the ban: “Honestly, we just don’t know."

"It was a total shock. Imagine showing up to work and the doors are closed and you can’t get inside. You’re going, ‘What’s going on?’ And you’ve been told you’ve been fired. But you haven’t been told the reason why. We just weren’t given an answer… It was the worst feeling.”

During the interview, Dr Disrespect (real name Guy Beahm), revealed that he had found out about his ban while watching another friend stream, and sent out an email to Twitch immediately for an update.

Usually, in cases like these, it would be the other way around and Twitch would issue a response to the streamer stating the reason as to why action has been taken against their account.

They did say this, though: "As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.”

Dr Disrespect not returning to Twitch

Since the ban, almost the entire internet has been silent on the situation. Some members of the online gaming community have engaged with rumors of the streamer having their channel removed due to intentions of starting his own platform, although Doc labeled it "crazy speculation" not worth commenting on in the sit-down with The Post.

In a second interview, this time with PCGamer, the Two-Time confirmed that his time on Twitch has certainly come to an end. His next big move is in the works, and he seems to have a few options on the table.

He said: "Obviously, for legal counsel, I have to be careful here. But I can say however, that I will not be returning to Twitch, so, I mean, that's it."

"Let's just say all the cards are on the table. I'm more focused on just making sure whatever we do next, whether it's a platform move or not, that it's the right decision for the community and Champions Club that follows me. And that makes sense to what I want to continue to accomplish with this character in terms of taking things to the next level, and whether it's streaming or outside of streaming. So it's just being conscientious of that decision."

The report confirmed that in an email, Doc confirmed that he's considering streaming on his own website, championsclub.gg, and has other options like YouTube and Facebook Gaming as well. Aside from that, it was also noted that he's considering legal action.

Will we see Dr Disrespect return to streaming every day soon? Perhaps, but his time on Twitch is over.