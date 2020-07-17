Dr Disrespect "considering" legal action against Twitch after ban

On July 16, Dr Disrespect broke his silence and spoke out on his shocking Twitch ban in June. In an interview, the star revealed that he has no plans to ever return to the Amazon-owned streaming platform, and is even "considering legal action."

Over the last decade, Dr Disrespect had become the face of streaming for many. The personality's over-the-top 80s action hero persona and movie-level quality production made him must-see entertainment.

However on June 26, the star was abruptly banned on Twitch without a reason why from the platform. After weeks of silence, he finally spoke up and also revealed his future streaming plans.

Dr Disrespect considering legal action

The popular streamer sat down with some outlets to discuss his shocking ban for the first time. However, during his conversation with PC Gamer, he revealed that he won't be returning to Twitch after they abruptly removed him from the platform.

"Yeah, that's the kind of the mind blowing thing about all of this. Obviously, for legal counsel, I have to be careful here. But I can say however, that I will not be returning to Twitch, so, I mean, that's it," he said.

When he was asked why he hasn't taken to social media to contest their decision, he explained, "There are things behind the scenes in terms from a legal standpoint that, you know, I can't... that's where it's at. And so, I don't want to go on social media and say the wrong thing or the right thing—or whatever it is."

The former Twitch star was then asked if he was considering taking legal action against the Amazon-owned streaming platform, to which he stated it was in consideration: "We are considering taking legal action."

Doc was also asked by PC Gamer if his talk about 5G and conspiracy theories during past broadcasts led to Twitch removing him from the platform. Responding, he said "I don't think so. In fact, I—", however his publicist then jumped in.

"We're getting really close to dangerous territory here. So, you know, Doc, we don't know why Twitch banned him, and there is no formal warnings or reprimand on record. That's all legal is going to let him say," they said.

While the Two-Time still claims he has no idea why he was banned, the star tweeted a new song teaser later in the day. The lyrics state: "It's out of my hands, but I'm still in control. It's out of my hands, you can never take away the power of my soul."

Fans are still no closer to understanding why Dr Disrespect was banned, however it looks like the streamer is now looking towards his future. He has stated that he's considering going live on his own website, or possibly another platform.

Whatever Twitch's reasons were for the decision, it seems that the 38-year old is ready to part ways with the platform. For the time being, members of his Champions Club will have to hang tight.