S1mple channels inner Dr Disrespect in hilarious response to Twitch ban

CSGO star Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev didn’t take his latest Twitch ban quietly, referencing a handful of the streaming company’s recent controversies dealing with Dr Disrespect, complacency, or lack of transparency.

S1mple, and former teammate Danylo ‘Zeus’ Teslenko, were banned from Twitch on July 29. This isn’t the first time that either of the pros have been banned, and, per Twitch policy, the specific reason for the decision remains unknown.

Moments after his ban was announced, s1mple gave his audience a brief statement that channeled the Doc’s message when he was banned, even addressing the ‘Champions Club’ for his latest ban.

“Champions Club, Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time,” he tweeted.

It’s not hard to read between the lines to see the parallels s1mple was trying to make seeing as the reason for his suspension, and the length of it, remain unknown.

After Dr Disrespect’s surprise ban, the Two-Time, who had signed an exclusive contract with Twitch months before, was ousted from the platform without a “specific reason behind their decision.”

Capping off his statement, the CS superstar sarcastically invited his audience to “enjoy [his] other streams with ‘great’ giveaways that everyone can ‘easily’ win.”

Once again, this hit a soft spot with the community seeing as the CS:GO category on Twitch is riddled with streams that use the names, faces, and content of other people to lure viewers into scam promotions.

S1mple hit out at the fake giveaway channels that take the likeness of other streamers. S1mple hit out at the fake giveaway channels that take the likeness of other streamers.

Phishing streams have used the likeness of everyone from s1mple, Astralis’ Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz, then-Mixer exclusive streamer Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek, Team Liquid’s Jake ‘Stewie2K’ Yip, and more.

These channels use blatant view-bots to amass thousands of ‘participants’ but have persisted for months on end, and Twitch audiences have been clamoring for the company to put an end to them.

Since this is yet another ban on s1mple’s channel, it's unknown how long his stream will be down for, but he and his fans are awaiting more information from Twitch.