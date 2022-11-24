TikTok’s viral ‘I don’t like this game’ trend explained

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

TikTok users are going viral with their takes on the increasingly popular ‘I don’t like this game’ trend in videos that are garnering millions of likes and views on the app. Here’s what you need to know about it.

There are new trends popping up on TikTok on a near-constant basis, including everything from bizarre challenges to popular dances.

One of the latest trends to go viral on the app is being dubbed the ‘I don’t like this game’ trend, and features users recreating a hilarious viral video in their own way.

It’s not clear where the trend started, but some users have said they were inspired by a video uploaded by toodirtytom on November 10, in which he is seen initiating a game of tag with another person. When he is close to getting caught he turns around abruptly and screams, ‘Stop! I don’t like this game!”

The video now has over 15 million views and 2.6 million likes, with many users loving the clip.

“Bruh this is really how kids act,” read one comment with over 30,000 likes.

“Kids would do this only not to get tag then would want to play again,” said another.

Many users have gone on to recreate this video with their family members, and have gone viral as a result. Although some appear to have informed the other person of what the trend consists of before filming the video, others seem to have used it to prank their friends and family.

People have been loving this trend, and each time someone recreates it their reactions seem to get even bigger, much to the amusement of viewers.

So far these videos have garnered millions of likes and views, and you may spot more of them on your For You Page throughout the month as the trend spreads across the app.