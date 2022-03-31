 Tributes pour in as 24-year-old TikTok star Francesco LoPresti dies from cancer - Dexerto
Entertainment

Tributes pour in as 24-year-old TikTok star Francesco LoPresti dies from cancer

Published: 31/Mar/2022 19:24

by Connor McCrory
Instagram: Francesco LoPresti

TikTok

TikTok star Francesco LoPresti passed away this past Monday at the young age of 24 after battling cancer, sparking an overwhelming amount of support from his fans and girlfriend.

Francesco LoPresti, 24, amassed more than 740,000 followers on TikTok. During his time on the app, he created hundreds of videos along with his girlfriend about his cancer journey, their relationship, pranks, and more.

According to LoPresti’s girlfriend Kaitlin Reagan, the star was diagnosed with stage 3B testicular cancer at age 17. The cancer “metastasized into multiple tumors surrounding his lymph nodes, neck, liver, spinal cord and right hip,” Reagan revealed in her online blog.

In a TikTok video uploaded by Reagan on March 11, 2022, she recalls a doctor telling her “it’s stage 4 and the cancer is moving quick,” revealing that they “can’t put him in remission” but they “can prolong his life.”

Instagram: Kaitlin Reagan
Francesco LoPresti and Kaitlin Reagan

Francesco LoPresti’s girlfriend mourns tragic death in TikTok clip

In a video uploaded by Reagan on March 31, 2022, the TikToker revealed to her 3.1 million fans that Francesco had passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

@kaitlin_reagan @cescolopresti ♬ original sound – Kaitlin_Reagan

“This was really hard to make this video,” Reagan said, holding back tears. “I know it’s been a week since he hasn’t been here. But you guys deserve to know he loved you guys so much, and he loved everything that you guys did for him, and just watching our videos and standing with us.”

Fans are now showing an overwhelming amount of support for Reagan.

Click here if Instagram fails to load.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kaitlin Reagann (@kaitlin_reagan)

“My heart is broken for you. You’re both so loved by so many people. We’re here for you, both of you no ones leaving,” one commenter stated.

“Our hearts go out to you and everyone in his family. Your videos together made us smile and laugh and that will remain forever in everyone’s hearts,” another fan wrote.

LoPresti and Reagan were dating “on and off for nine years” before getting more serious over the past three years. The couple was a huge staple among the TikTok community, with the star’s death gravely affecting many.

