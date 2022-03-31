Tributes pour in as 24-year-old TikTok star Francesco LoPresti dies from cancer

Francesco LoPresti’s girlfriend mourns tragic death in TikTok clip

In a video uploaded by Reagan on March 31, 2022, the TikToker revealed to her 3.1 million fans that Francesco had passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022.

“This was really hard to make this video,” Reagan said, holding back tears. “I know it’s been a week since he hasn’t been here. But you guys deserve to know he loved you guys so much, and he loved everything that you guys did for him, and just watching our videos and standing with us.”

Fans are now showing an overwhelming amount of support for Reagan.

“My heart is broken for you. You’re both so loved by so many people. We’re here for you, both of you no ones leaving,” one commenter stated.

“Our hearts go out to you and everyone in his family. Your videos together made us smile and laugh and that will remain forever in everyone’s hearts,” another fan wrote.

LoPresti and Reagan were dating “on and off for nine years” before getting more serious over the past three years. The couple was a huge staple among the TikTok community, with the star’s death gravely affecting many.