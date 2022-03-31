Tributes pour in as 24-year-old TikTok star Francesco LoPresti dies from cancer

TikTok star Francesco LoPresti passed away this past Monday at the young age of 24 after battling cancer, sparking an overwhelming amount of support from his fans and girlfriend.
Francesco LoPresti, 24, amassed more than 740,000 followers on TikTok. During his time on the app, he created hundreds of videos along with his girlfriend about his cancer journey, their relationship, pranks, and more.
According to LoPresti’s girlfriend Kaitlin Reagan, the star was diagnosed with stage 3B testicular cancer at age 17. The cancer “metastasized into multiple tumors surrounding his lymph nodes, neck, liver, spinal cord and right hip,” Reagan revealed in her online blog.
In a TikTok video uploaded by Reagan on March 11, 2022, she recalls a doctor telling her “it’s stage 4 and the cancer is moving quick,” revealing that they “can’t put him in remission” but they “can prolong his life.”