TikTokers wanted by New York police over ‘Kool-Aid Man’ challenge destruction

A New York police department has called for help to identify a group of TikTokers for demolishing a part of a fence while doing the “Kool-Aid Man” challenge.

With over a billion monthly users on TikTok worldwide, there have been a wide variety of new trends popping up over the years.

The ‘Kool-Aid Man’ challenge has skyrocketed in popularity recently, which has TikTokers jumping through fences (often damaging them), to mimic the iconic Kool-Aid commercials.

Teens in New York were charged with “criminal mischief” last month after breaking through a fence in New York, and now it has happened again just a few weeks later.

TikTokers wanted after ‘Kool-Aid Man’ challenge

A video uploaded on April 2, 2023, by the Suffolk County Police Department, shows a group of kids smashing into a homeowner’s privacy fence on March 18, 2023.

“Wanted for East Northport Criminal Mischief,” the video says.

At the time of writing, it’s unknown whether or not the kids have been apprehended.

The destructive Kool-Aid Man challenge follows other dangerous TikTok trends over the last few years like the blackout challenge, the sleepy chicken trend, as well as the devious lick challenge.

There have been quite a few videos uploaded showing the trend, with many choosing to jump through a piece of drywall or cardboard instead of jumping through someone’s actual fence.

We'll be sure to update you if the teens face charges.