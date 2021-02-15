TikToker Willy Wonka responds to backlash after calling super fan “annoying”

TikTok star Willy Wonka has responded to backlash after a superfan called him out for calling her annoying and “begging” for attention in private DMs.

TikTok user and superfan Autumn Salazar has built up a huge following for making videos as the other half to TikTok’s infamous Willy Wonka. She has accumulated more than 2.2 million followers after dressing up almost identically to the Roald Dahl-inspired influencer and calling herself “Winny Wonka” or “Miss Wonka.”

Autumn was previously a huge fan of WillyWonkaTikTok, also known as Duke Depp, who has amassed a huge 18 million followers for dressing up as the fictional character, creating a creepy persona, and collaborating with several other huge TikTok stars.

However, she decided to call him out in public, posting screenshots of messages with another creator in a TikTok in which Duke said “I don’t want to giver her any attention. She begs for me to notice and follow her every single day” and confirmed that he reported her account.

Autumn explained in another video why she can’t do her account as “Miss Wonka” anymore. She explained that she had to change her username and her profile pictures because “he [@willywonkatiktok] wanted to be the only Wonka” She hit back, “That is so rude that you report your number 1 fan that has been here since day 1.”

She also added that she had been receiving notifications from TikTok saying they had found her to be posting pretending to be another person, and if she hadn’t changed her account she would have been banned. “First of all Duke Depp did not create all things Wonka… I was a fan page for Willy Wonka and he was just like I don’t care.”

Since Autumn’s videos calling him out have gained traction, Duke’s videos have been inundated with commenters asking him to apologize. While he appears not to have issued a formal apology, he has responded to some of the backlash underneath his videos.

One person wrote, “You don’t treat your fans like that,” to which Duke replied “You have no idea how much my supporters mean to me. I tell them any chance I get. They are so important to me.”

Another person said, “I am so disappointed. The moment he gets exposed he doesn’t apologize for his action, he plays the victim.”

Duke directly replied, denying the allegations against him: “I apologized for anything that had happened privately via DM to her early January, However nearly everything she is saying is a false narrative.”

Despite Duke’s response, it appears that not all is forgiven. Willy Wonka’s most recent videos are still overwhelmed with comments regarding the situation.