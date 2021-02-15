Logo
TikToker Willy Wonka responds to backlash after calling super fan “annoying”

Published: 15/Feb/2021 17:01

by Alice Hearing
Winnie Wonka Willy Wonka TikTok superfan backlash
Instagram: winniewonkatiktok/ Instagram: willywonkatiktok

TikTok

TikTok star Willy Wonka has responded to backlash after a superfan called him out for calling her annoying and “begging” for attention in private DMs. 

TikTok user and superfan Autumn Salazar has built up a huge following for making videos as the other half to TikTok’s infamous Willy Wonka. She has accumulated more than 2.2 million followers after dressing up almost identically to the Roald Dahl-inspired influencer and calling herself “Winny Wonka” or “Miss Wonka.”

Autumn was previously a huge fan of WillyWonkaTikTok, also known as Duke Depp, who has amassed a huge 18 million followers for dressing up as the fictional character, creating a creepy persona, and collaborating with several other huge TikTok stars.

Willy Wonka TikTok
Instagram: Willywonkatiktok
Duke Depp was accused of treating his fans badly

However, she decided to call him out in public, posting screenshots of messages with another creator in a TikTok in which Duke said “I don’t want to giver her any attention. She begs for me to notice and follow her every single day” and confirmed that he reported her account.

Autumn explained in another video why she can’t do her account as “Miss Wonka” anymore. She explained that she had to change her username and her profile pictures because “he [@willywonkatiktok] wanted to be the only Wonka” She hit back, “That is so rude that you report your number 1 fan that has been here since day 1.”

@itsautumntiktoki was your number 1 supporter @willywonkatiktok sorry I “begged” for your attention 🤕😭♬ One Last Time but make it SAD – Brooklynne !

She also added that she had been receiving notifications from TikTok saying they had found her to be posting pretending to be another person, and if she hadn’t changed her account she would have been banned. “First of all Duke Depp did not create all things Wonka… I was a fan page for Willy Wonka and he was just like I don’t care.”

Since Autumn’s videos calling him out have gained traction, Duke’s videos have been inundated with commenters asking him to apologize. While he appears not to have issued a formal apology, he has responded to some of the backlash underneath his videos.

One person wrote, “You don’t treat your fans like that,” to which Duke replied “You have no idea how much my supporters mean to me. I tell them any chance I get. They are so important to me.”

Willy Wonka TikTok apology
TikTok: Willywonkatiktok
Duke Depp denied the allegations made against him

Another person said, “I am so disappointed. The moment he gets exposed he doesn’t apologize for his action, he plays the victim.”

Duke directly replied, denying the allegations against him: “I apologized for anything that had happened privately via DM to her early January, However nearly everything she is saying is a false narrative.”

Despite Duke’s response, it appears that not all is forgiven. Willy Wonka’s most recent videos are still overwhelmed with comments regarding the situation.

Streamers slam “predatory” new dating show ‘Twitch’s Most Eligible’

Published: 15/Feb/2021 15:52

by Georgina Smith
Logo for Twitch's Most Eligible
Twitter: TwitchsEligible

Share

Twitch

Streamers are calling out plans for a new dating show, ‘Twitch’s Most Eligible,’ which aims to pair up small female streamers with male streamers that have a larger following, calling it “creepy” and “predatory.”

Dating shows have found great success in the past on Twitch, with Love or Host being the most notable example. The show is a blend of reality TV and Twitch streaming, and hosts a cast of creators of varying popularity to provide entertainment for their many viewers.

The concept is so popular that it seems to have inspired a new show, called ‘Twitch’s Most Eligible’ that is set to follow a similar structure to hugely popular dating show ‘The Bachelor’ — but many are unhappy with the way the show is being handled behind the scenes.

While Twitch is included in the name, the show does not appear to be affiliated with Twitch in any way. Streamer third_artifact, real name Mackenzie, posted a thread to Twitter documenting red flags she had found both from the website and the emails from those working on the show.

She noted that the show is specifically looking for small female streamers looking to grow their audience, with the ‘bachelors’ being male streamers with higher follower counts. Mackenzie explained that “they are using streamers with thousands of viewers to lure in women with small audiences in hopes this show will be their ‘break out’ moment,” calling it “predatory.”

Many small streamers revealed that they had been contacted too, saying they “can’t believe how many women have been sent this,” and, that “the whole thing is so gross.”

The show was reportedly intended to take place in a “Billionaire’s Palace in the Appalachian mountains,” across the span of 6 hours, and according to some of the emails sent by the casting agents, streamers would not be paid an appearance fee but would their travel expenses covered.

The thread identifies several other sketchy details about the way the company is being run, using additional information from streamer Zach Bussey who was also researching the show and calling them out on Twitter directly.

People discovered that the identity of a woman sending some of the recruitment emails, Brittany Good, was fake, using an image of a popular Indian actress as an alias.

In a TwitLonger posted on February 15, the Executive Producer, Matthew Pelletier, addressed some of the concerns around the production.

“I completely understand why people are skeptical of the show’s intentions given my mistakes in using these fake email accounts. If we’re lying about names, then what else are we lying about? Aliases are not cool when you’re representing a company, and I should have known better.”

The beginning of a TwitLonger from Twitch's Most Eligible
TwitLonger: TwitchsEligigible
The beginning of a TwitLonger from Twitch’s Most Eligible’s Executive Producer, Matthew Pelletier.

After addressing some of the specific concerns raised by people online, Matthew also revealed that “I have decided to stop the production of the show effective immediately while I discuss next steps among my team.”

Countless smaller streamers revealed that they were contacted by the company, but following the backlash, it’s unclear whether the show will ever actually end up going ahead.