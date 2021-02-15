Logo
Entertainment

Streamers slam “predatory” new dating show ‘Twitch’s Most Eligible’

Published: 15/Feb/2021 15:52

by Georgina Smith
Logo for Twitch's Most Eligible
Twitter: TwitchsEligible

Share

Twitch

Streamers are calling out plans for a new dating show, ‘Twitch’s Most Eligible,’ which aims to pair up small female streamers with male streamers that have a larger following, calling it “creepy” and “predatory.”

Dating shows have found great success in the past on Twitch, with Love or Host being the most notable example. The show is a blend of reality TV and Twitch streaming, and hosts a cast of creators of varying popularity to provide entertainment for their many viewers.

The concept is so popular that it seems to have inspired a new show, called ‘Twitch’s Most Eligible’ that is set to follow a similar structure to hugely popular dating show ‘The Bachelor’ — but many are unhappy with the way the show is being handled behind the scenes.

While Twitch is included in the name, the show does not appear to be affiliated with Twitch in any way. Streamer third_artifact, real name Mackenzie, posted a thread to Twitter documenting red flags she had found both from the website and the emails from those working on the show.

She noted that the show is specifically looking for small female streamers looking to grow their audience, with the ‘bachelors’ being male streamers with higher follower counts. Mackenzie explained that “they are using streamers with thousands of viewers to lure in women with small audiences in hopes this show will be their ‘break out’ moment,” calling it “predatory.”

Many small streamers revealed that they had been contacted too, saying they “can’t believe how many women have been sent this,” and, that “the whole thing is so gross.”

The show was reportedly intended to take place in a “Billionaire’s Palace in the Appalachian mountains,” across the span of 6 hours, and according to some of the emails sent by the casting agents, streamers would not be paid an appearance fee but would their travel expenses covered.

The thread identifies several other sketchy details about the way the company is being run, using additional information from streamer Zach Bussey who was also researching the show and calling them out on Twitter directly.

People discovered that the identity of a woman sending some of the recruitment emails, Brittany Good, was fake, using an image of a popular Indian actress as an alias.

In a TwitLonger posted on February 15, the Executive Producer, Matthew Pelletier, addressed some of the concerns around the production.

“I completely understand why people are skeptical of the show’s intentions given my mistakes in using these fake email accounts. If we’re lying about names, then what else are we lying about? Aliases are not cool when you’re representing a company, and I should have known better.”

The beginning of a TwitLonger from Twitch's Most Eligible
TwitLonger: TwitchsEligigible
The beginning of a TwitLonger from Twitch’s Most Eligible’s Executive Producer, Matthew Pelletier.

After addressing some of the specific concerns raised by people online, Matthew also revealed that “I have decided to stop the production of the show effective immediately while I discuss next steps among my team.”

Countless smaller streamers revealed that they were contacted by the company, but following the backlash, it’s unclear whether the show will ever actually end up going ahead.

Entertainment

Kitten sabotages owner’s game in hilarious viral TikTok

Published: 15/Feb/2021 12:54

by Alice Hearing
TikTok viral xbox kitten
TikTok: Meywhoo

Share

TikTok

Any cat owner knows that while kittens can be tiny, fluffy, and adorable, they can also cause unimaginable havoc. One TikToker caught the cutest possible kitten-caused accident and it’s going viral.

TikToker Meywhoo was filming her kitten Pepper on Snapchat dressed in a tiny little kitten onesie, but it kept falling over and running about manically.

In the midst of the kitten’s antics, Pepper launched herself straight onto the Xbox button immediately switching off a game her husband was in the middle of, and he wasn’t happy. Her husband could be heard screaming “noooo” off-camera while his wife giggled and the kitten looked around wondering what had just happened.

But of course, the only thing he could do to help his anger was to point his middle finger, shout “F*** you” and “Why?” at the poor unassuming Pepper who had no idea what she had done.

@meywhooStraight for the button 😂 #xbox #husbandcheck #catsoftiktok #fyp♬ original sound – user5174507150922

Viewers were in complete awe at how cute the tiny kitten was, with one user writing “That is adorable. I would end up kissing her all over,” to which Meywhoo replied “he did” with a video of her husband doting over Pepper. Another person wrote “The most adorable accident,” while one wittily responded “Cat said PS4 only.”

Sadly, Meywhoo confirmed in a more recent video that Pepper has passed away at almost two-years-old and that the viral video was from around two months after they first got the kitten. Meywhoo said that Pepper was given surgery because she had a hole in her intestines that they didn’t know about previously, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meywhoo (@m_wright54)

Meywhoo also added that she originally began posting videos of her kitten as part of a campaign for her GoFundMe to raise money for Pepper’s surgery, and now some of that money will also go towards her cremation.

Despite the very sad news, Pepper’s memory is living on through more videos her owner is uploading and she is getting love from viewers all around the world.