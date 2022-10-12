TikToker sparks backlash after swapping girlfriend’s decaf tea for caffeinated

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

A TikToker has sparked backlash after uploading a video where he switched his girlfriend’s decaf tea for caffeinated, promptly making her angry in the process.

With the rising popularity of energy drinks and coffee shops, caffeine is one of the most popular ways to get through the day.

However, there are many people around the world that are sensitive to it, as it makes them feel sick or keeps them awake longer than they should be.

So when a TikToker uploaded a video where he switched his girlfriend’s decaf tea with his own caffeinated brew, it quickly sparked backlash.

TikToker sparks backlash after swapping girlfriend’s tea

Bobby – who goes by the name TikkyTokkyBob on the app – uploaded his video in early September but it just recently began making waves with viewers.

In it, Bobby gives his girlfriend caffeinated tea instead of the decaf that she asked for, quickly making her angry as she mentions she won’t be able to sleep.

His reaction to her anger prompted sparked backlash from viewers.

Bobby has turned the comments off of his video, but that hasn’t stopped people from sharing their thoughts on his other, more recent videos.

“It’s so messed up because caffeine in the body can’t just be ignored,” one user commented.

Another replied: “hope she realizes she deserves better.”

“It’s weird to see a grown man acting like a 10 yr old bully,” a third user said.

At the time of writing, Bobby has yet to respond to the backlash — but we’ll be sure to update you if he does.