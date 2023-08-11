What is TikTok’s ‘strawberry girl’ makeup trend?

TikTok’s ‘strawberry girl’ makeup trend is in full effect, as the sun-kissed style has celebrities like Hailey Bieber showcasing their chicest reds.

Summer TikTok trends have been booming with views. And why not, when you can show off your ‘European’ or ‘tomato girl’ summer?

There’s been plenty of TikTokers who have jumped on board in sharing their ‘European summer‘ – so much so that the hashtag ‘Amalfi Coast’ has received over one billion views.

Article continues after ad

But what about TikTok’s ‘strawberry girl’ makeup trend? Well, it’s similar to ‘tomato girl summer’, where girls blend their cutest red eyeliners and lipsticks as well as blushes and highlighters. It’s also reminiscent of ‘tomato girl summer,’ as both trends celebrate the color red, as well.

However, the ‘strawberry girl’ makeup trend has some serious leverage over other TikTok trends, as celebrities like Hailey Bieber are fully embracing the viral makeup routine.

Article continues after ad

TikTok: haileybieber Hailey Bieber shows off her ‘strawberry girl’ makeup.

What is Hailey Bieber’s ‘strawberry girl’ makeup routine?

The ‘strawberry girl’ makeup trend on TikTok may have been started by model and beauty mogul Hailey Bieber, but there’s been plenty of influencers following suit, as the trend is a quintessential summer look.

Bieber first generated steam for the ‘strawberry girl’ makeup trend on August 5 when she showed her TikTok followers her makeup routine.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

First, she made sure to have a dewy face for a solid foundation to apply her makeup. Then came the “glazing milk” which is similar to a lotion-like substance. She then brushed out her brows and began applying her red and pink shades (after a quality bronzer moment, of course).

Article continues after ad

What makes the trend ‘strawberry’ are the assortment of red and pink hues that one adds to their face. It could be a pink highlighter above the cheekbones, a deep pink blush, or a classic red lipstick.

One beauty secret that Bieber did reveal to fans was how she used her cream blushes for her lips, making for quite the ‘strawberry’ effect.

Those that have seen Bieber’s ‘strawberry girl’ makeup trend have commented on her viral video in excitement for the release of Bieber’s new makeup line, which will include the ‘strawberry’ inspired cream colors she used in her tutorial video.

Article continues after ad

Other TikTokers have made their own rendition of the viral makeup trend. Some have even gone the extra mile and dressed in their favorite ‘strawberry’ colors, making for a fun and chic summer trend for all.