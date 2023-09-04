What is ‘Martini Makeup’ on TikTok? Cocktail-inspired trend goes viral

The latest beauty trend taking over TikTok is called ‘Martini Makeup.’ Here’s everything you need to know about this latest cosmetic craze.

TikTok is a hive for the world’s next big trends — especially when it comes to fashion and makeup.

A slew of fads have cropped up on the app this summer, alone; the ‘tomato girl summer’ aesthetic and ‘strawberry girl makeup’ chief among them.

Now, a new craze is entering the fray, and it’s offering a cooler, chic alternative to the bright colors and summery vibes of the summer months.

Unsplash.com: Stanislav Ivanitskiy TikTok’s latest makeup craze is taking inspiration from the Martini cocktail.

What is Martini Makeup on TikTok?

The latest fad sweeping the makeup world is called ‘Martini Makeup’ or ‘Dirty Martini Makeup.’ As described by beauty guru and TikToker ‘beautifoles,’ it’s the “exact opposite” of the strawberry girl makeup that swept the app earlier this season.

Instead of focusing on reds and pinks, martini makeup requires a cool-toned look, with cut-crease eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a nude lip.

Other makeup artists have a different take on the look, with the likes of ‘zoekimkenealy’ pairing her cut crease shadow with a bright red lip.

Still others are putting a shimmery, olive-green tones into their eyeshadow, as an apparent allusion to the martini cocktail’s signature olive garnish.

Whatever way you decide to interpret the makeup trend, it’s definitely a stark alternative to the bright colors used across TikTok this summer… but not everyone is here for this latest fad.

Many commenters are claiming they’re exhausted by the constant ‘re-naming’ of old fads, while others just want to enjoy makeup without making everything a ‘trend.’

“Martini makeup looks exactly like the classic makeup trend: cut crease and a wing! How funny!” one user wrote.

“Why do we need to name everything?” another asked.

However, still others are wanting trends for more classic cocktails, with some calling for ‘Moscow Mule Makeup,’ as well.

For now, it looks like the Martini Makeup fad is already gaining popularity, boasting over 1.6 million views in its hashtag. We’ll just have to see if TikTok decides to go full-throttle and create a look for every cocktail out there.

