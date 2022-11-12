TikToker says customer blew up at her after recommending an appetizer

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A restaurant server went viral on TikTok after sharing how a customer blew up at her for recommending the ‘best appetizer.’

In a 19-second clip, which has amassed over 993,000 views, the server detailed her unpleasant experience with her 182,000 followers.

Katie Biggar (katiebiggar0) started off by saying how when she was working at a restaurant, one of the customers asked her what the “best appetizer” was.

“My personal favorite is the candied bacon,” Katie said she told him. She claimed that the customer then responded with “Pardon my French, but I don’t give a f**k what your favorite is.”

“You’re actually right,” the TikToker said in the video. “I misinterpreted that question.”

In the comment section, many TikTok users criticized the customer’s behavior.

“The fact that he thought it’d be ok to speak to you that way,” one user wrote.

“I still can’t grasp how people can be so rude to waiters, like when they tell me their personal recommendations, I’m all for it,” another said.

“The ‘pardon my french’ actually made that response so much worse,” a third added. “That’s so rude and unnecessary I’m sorry this happened to you,” someone else said.

Others shared what they would’ve done if they were in Katie’s shoes.

“See this is why I can’t do customer service anymore. I would respond unfavorably and get fired anyways,” one commented. “I would’ve lost my job and gone to jail immediately,” a second shared.

“I’d laugh then ask if there was another way to interpret his question and wait for an explanation,” another wrote.

“I would have responded, ‘well I don’t give a F about your order’ and walked off,” a user said.

The TikToker commented about the situation, writing, “I really love my job this is just wild and funny to me.”