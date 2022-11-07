TikToker raises over $165k for Walmart worker’s retirement in 4 days

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

TikToker ‘DBON’ has gone viral for helping an elderly Walmart worker, raising over $165,000 dollars for her retirement in just four days.

TikTok is known for making content go viral — but the latest clip to take over the social media platform isn’t a new dance craze or food trend.

Instead, it’s a story that’s warming the hearts of users across the app after influencer ‘DBON’ decided to use his audience to help a person in need.

DBON is a fairly popular creator in the app with over 126,000 followers. However, while most of his content only gets a few thousand views, his most viral video has garnered over 23 million plays in just four days’ time.

In his video, DBON recorded an elderly woman resting in a Walmart break room, where she is presumably employed. The TikToker captioned his video, “Life shouldn’t be this hard… I feel bad.”

Commenters called for ways to help out the worker, prompting DBON to start a GoFundMe for the Walmart employee, which almost instantly saw thousands of dollars raised — but not without some drama.

TikToker claims Walmart threatened law enforcement over viral GoFundMe

According to DBON, Walmart had contacted him and asked him to remove his video about the elderly worker, named Nola, claiming the company was receiving threats due to the clip.

That’s not all; the company also allegedly asked DBON to delete his GoFundMe and return the money to those who donated “or they’re gonna get the cops involved.”

While no updates have yet been given regarding Walmart’s apparent claims, DBON did end up giving the money to Nola — funds that have now reached over $165,000 four days after his initial video was uploaded.

Although Nola graciously accepted the offer, she claimed she’s still going to work to pay off the rest of her mortgage.

Commenters are applauding DBON for his selflessness and celebrating the good deed both he and his followers accomplished by helping the Walmart worker reach her retirement and pay off her home, at least in part.

