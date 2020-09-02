TikToker Nessa Barrett begs paparazzi to leave her alone amid breakdown

Nessa Barrett is a popular face on TikTok, boasting over 10.8 million followers on the viral video app for her catchy dance videos — but sometimes, internet fame can come with a steep price.

Nessa Barrett has been a hot topic across social media for quite some time, having come under fire for a controversial video where she danced to audio of the Quran being read aloud in early April.

Advertisement

This scandal aside, Barrett has been relatively welcome sight online, even gaining notoriety for her original song “Pain” — although some critics accused her of copying the music video of singer Madison Beer’s own song, “Selfish.”

Now, Barrett is coming under the microscope again, taking to Twitter to beg paparazzi to leave her alone as she struggles with her mental health.

Advertisement

my mental health issues are so serious and personal don’t record me while i’m going through something and post it pls — ness (@nessaabarrett) September 2, 2020

“My mental health issues are so serious and personal,” Barrett wrote. “Don’t record me while I’m going through something and post it please.”

The videos in question appear to have been filmed by popular celebrity news outlet The Hollywood Fix and photographer Kevin Wong, which show the TikTok star “breaking down crying” during a dinner with fellow influencer Josh Richards.

The videos, which now boast over a combined 340k views on YouTube, have been met with some contention among fans, some of whom have expressed grief that she is being exposed during such a vulnerable moment.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4cf2hsIgvs

“I don’t think you should film someone crying,” one user advised.

“What was literally the point of recording her crying?” another asked. “She’s just a teen, everyone makes mistakes, The hate she’s getting is too much, and even if she were an adult, why would you record someone crying?”

Advertisement

“WHY ARE YOU FILMING HER WHILST SHES CRYING?! Just give these people a break from cameras and paparazzi all in their faces. SOME OF THEM ARE STILL A TEEN!”

This isn’t the first time Barrett’s mental health has been the talk of the net; the star opened up about her struggles in an interview in early August, revealing that she’d been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression.

Fans are reaching out to the TikToker in support as the incident sparks conversation regarding privacy while living in the public eye.