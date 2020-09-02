Charli D'Amelio reveals her own official Dunkin' Donuts drink

It’s no secret that TikTok’s most followed creator, Charli D’Amelio, loves her Dunkin’ coffee — and the star has finally gotten her very own drink on the Dunkin’ Donuts menu that fans can order for themselves.

Charli D’Amelio has a long and storied relationship with Dunkin’, often proclaiming her love for the popular coffee / donut chain in her Tweets and TikToks (we can’t forget about the time she was deprived of her favorite coffee brand when she was recovering from surgery, either).

D’Amelio even considered partnering with the coffee shop in the past, writing in a December 2019 Tweet, “I would really like a Dunkin’ brand deal. I drink 1-3 of their cold brew coffees a day, so…”

Considering her very public love for the chain, it comes as little surprise that she’s officially partnered up with them for an exclusive drink of her own creation.

i would really like a dunkin’ brand deal i drink 1-3 of their cold brew coffees a day so... — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) December 18, 2019

Appropriately named “The Charli,” D’Amelio’s signature Dunkin’ drink consists of a cold brew coffee with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl.

However, fans who hope to get in on the exclusive bev had better act fast — the drink is only available at nationwide Dunkin’ locations for a limited time, starting on September 2.

That’s not all; fans who use the Order Ahead option on the Dunkin’ App to snag a Medium Charli will receive 100 bonus points, getting them halfway to a free drink perk.

D’Amelio is also taking over Dunkin’s social media channels for the entire month of September, allowing fans to get exclusive content from the TikTok star, as well as a special AR Instagram filter, stickers and other goodies!

Of course, you can’t have Charli without her love for dance, and that’s exactly what Dunkin’ is doing. Beginning on September 9, the coffee chain is kicking off a special contest, tasking fans with recreating “an iconic Charli x Dunkin’ moment” on Instagram using the hashtag #CharliXDunkinContest.

Winners of the contest will be announced on September 19, which also happens to be National Dance Day, earning the opportunity to virtually hang with TikTok’s undisputed queen and get tips on how to go viral online.

There’s a lot to unpack here — but there’s no question that Dunkin’ is certainly delivering for Charli’s fanbase. Let us know what you think of the drink and if you’ll be participating in the CharliXDunkinContest on Twitter at @DexertoTrending!