TikToker Naomi Skye responds to backlash over saying racial slur - Dexerto

TikToker Naomi Skye has apologized for saying a racial slur in one of her videos after facing backlash from her fans.

17-year-old Naomi Skye, from Oklahoma, is popular on the app with more than 2 million followers and is known for her lipsyncing and dancing videos.

A Snapchat video leaked on the drama Instagram account TikTokinsiders showed Naomi using a racial slur and then cupping her face and laughing, which was promptly criticized by commenters including Talent X founder Michael Gruen who wrote, “So this is what idiocy looks like?”

One unhappy viewer said, “Sis realized what she did and still sent the snap,” while another person added “now THIS is who we should cancel. the audacity.”

After the video was leaked Naomi posted an apology on her TikTok and her Instagram story and said “There’s nothing I can say that hasn’t already been said by everyone who has had to apologize.

“There’s no excuse for what I said and there’s no excuse for me laughing after I said it. I know it was wrong, that video was two years ago and I look absolutely stupid and that’s on me.

“I’m extremely sorry to not only the people I offended but to all of my followers for disappointing them this way. I will make a video explaining more and apologizing more because this apology doesn’t seem as genuine as it should be. There’s nothing I can do at this point… I wish I could take it back.”

Despite Naomi’s apology, and promise that she would film another, “better apology”, people were not impressed with one person commenting on Instagram, “No, I’ve come to a decision any TikToker who isn’t black says the n-word from now on they will forever be canceled in my mind because this is a damn shame”, which had more than 500 likes.

Another user in the comments on the drama page accused Naomi of “fake shaking,” while many others said that they do not accept the apology.

While many TikTokers suffer a decline in followers after a scandal, statistics from SocialBlade show that the incident has not affected Naomi’s numbers.