TikToker Kenedi Anderson explains shock decision to quit American Idol

TikTok singer Kenedi Anderson explained why she quit American Idol after her incredible Lady Gaga audition went viral in March.

Short-form video app TikTok has been the home of a variety of viral content over the years, and Kenedi Anderson is no exception.

With over 100,000 followers on her channel, the 17-year-old singer regularly gets thousands of views across her videos, with most featuring her vocal abilities.

In March, Kenedi surprised her followers when she appeared on an episode of American Idol with her rendition of Lady Gaga’s song: Applause. However, She revealed that she has quit the show for “personal reasons.”

Kenedi Anderson quits American Idol

On April 11, 2022, Kenedi posted a message to her fans on Instagram explaining why she decided to depart from the show.

She said: “For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on American Idol. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary. I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me.

“Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

However, her latest performance still aired on the latest episode of the show with a special message from the host, Ryan Secrest. Anderson performed the song ‘I’m only human,’ by Christina Perri.

He explained: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. Since we taped these performances in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from the show for personal reasons.”

“We send her well wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season.”

While the TikTok singer hasn’t specified her plans for the near future, it’s clear that her fans want her to continue showing off her singing talents as they continue to spread praise for the creator on her audition video.

