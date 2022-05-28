TikToker gives herself tattoo of Johnny Depp’s lawyer and the internet is split

A TikToker has gone viral after giving themselves a tattoo of Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, leaving viewers both stunned and split on the issue.

If you’ve breathed air recently, you may have heard that actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are deep into a grueling and seemingly never-ending defamation trial.

While two stars battling it out in court does qualify as juicy gossip, this trial has completely taken over the news cycle across the globe in quite a unique fashion as both fans and media members have begun staunchly taking sides.

Star streamer Asmongold, popularized for his World of Warcraft broadcasts, has gotten criticism for remolding his entire YouTube channel to purely uploading pro-Depp coverage of the trial as it airs.

Now, one TikTok user has taken her Johnny Depp fandom to another next level and tattooed his trial lawyer on her leg.

Johnny Depp fan tattoos trial lawyer on herself

A TikToker by the name of Jazzmyn ‘tattooedingenue’ Wollfe uploaded a video to the social media app on May 26 where gave herself a tattoo of Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez.

In the video, Wollfe shows the picture she used as a reference and gave herself a black silhouette tattoo on her leg with the words “Objection” just below the portrait.

Vasquez has gained slight internet celebrity based on her performance in the case and is now being idolized by mega fans of the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

The tattoo completely split her viewers in the comment section as Depp fans loved it and onlookers were shocked anyone would embrace a man accused of both physical and psychological abuse on his former partner.

One user who was shocked by the tattoo said: “This trial is really showing people’s true colors, yikes.”

Despite that, Depp fans embraced the tattoo as a celebration of his potential victory in the case. One user commented: “This is dope girl. Amazing.”

Since being posted on TikTok the video has gained over 995k million views, one of her most viral videos to date.

Wollfe commented on her own video explaining why she gave herself the tattoo: “It holds meaning for me and even if it didn’t, it’s my body and it has zero effect on you lol.”