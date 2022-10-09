TikToker gets sued by Airbnb guests who were “triggered” by her disability

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker has gone viral after revealing she got sued by Airbnb guests who were “triggered” by her disability.

Airbnb host Jade, who is disabled, took to TikTok and YouTube to share that she has been sued for £250,000 by guests for allegedly leaving them “traumatised” by her disability.

The content creator, who is terminally ill with Huntington’s disease, has been documenting her experience on TikTok. She previously revealed that the guests who had booked to stay in her Irish home for €50 a night demanded she remove “all disability aids from my own home and if not that I leave.”

Airbnb supported the visitors in this regard, as she claimed the rental service company told her to refund the visitors, because they didn’t like her accessible doorbell.

TikToker sued by Airbnb guests

Now, the same guests have filed a lawsuit against Jade because “they are traumatised due to being forced to be around a disabled person.”

The TikToker (who posts under the username thisworldcanbeaccessible) expressed her frustration about the incident in a series of videos, which have now been deleted, and started a petition to “show a Judge that disabled people aren’t scary.”

In an online petition which has more than 17,785 signatures at the time of writing, Jade wrote: “I can only share my side of this situation legally, so I am not asking you to support me personally-simply to support the statement that disabled people should not risk being sued for their disability allegedly ‘traumatising’ another person.

“As a disabled person I cannot hide myself away. I cannot change my disability … and I cannot hide myself away in case I ‘trigger’ someone.”

In a now deleted Youtube video, Jade added she is “heartbroken” that some of the Equality Act, which outlaws discrimination against someone based on their disability, is “being potentially eroded”.

“This is a cancel culture situation,” she said. “Because when you break this down, what this people want me to accept is that any single person can say, ‘my feelings are I don’t like your disability, so you need to remove yourself’. Where do we draw the line to that?”