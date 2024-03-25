Bar sues woman for viral video claiming security guard “manhandled” her

A Chicago bar is taking legal action against a TikToker after she claimed one of their security guards sent her “flying down the staircase.”

Hubbard Inn owner Carmen Rossi is suing 22-year-old TikToker Julia Reel for defamation after the latter went viral on social media for alleging that she was “manhandled” by a security guard on the premises.

In the lawsuit obtained by the Chicago Tribune, Rossi claims the now-deleted TikTok resulted in a $30,000 loss in revenue as reservations were canceled, staff were threatened, and the restaurant was hit with countless one-star reviews.

Reel claims she and a friend were kicked out of the bar on March 10, with security “grabbing” and “dragging” her before she was sent “flying” down two sets of staircases. However, security footage posted to Hubbard Inn’s TikTok appears to show otherwise.

“She was politely escorted off the premises, ensuring a safe exit,” the TikTok’s text overlay reads, showing Reel and her friend walking down the staircase before exiting the building. “Ms.Reel was not thrown from two sets of stairs.”

While Hubbard Inn’s video appeared to shift public opinion surrounding the bar — their TikTok quickly flooded with comments of support and promises to bring the bar business — Reel has maintained her version of events.

Corboy & Demetrio, who will be defending Reel in the lawsuit, took to its own TikTok account to counter the “misleading narrative” presented by Hubbard Inn, claiming that the security footage did not showcase the alleged incident.

“It is undisputed that Ms. Reel sustained a concussion and presented to the hospital with visible lacerations and other evidence of significant injury,” Corboy & Demetrio wrote.

“Respectfully, we urge the public to hold off on a rush to judgment and/or victim shaming until all the evidence is presented in a court of law.”