Airbnb guests under fire for smashing door after getting locked out of house

A group of Airbnb guests have come under fire after smashing a door to get into a house they’d booked after they’d been locked out until the following morning in a viral video.

If you’ve scrolled across TikTok for long enough, you’ve more than likely come across a video about Airbnb. It’s become one of the short-form video platform’s most-talked-about topics, with plenty of clips being uploaded by guests and hosts alike.

Both sides typically complain about one another – with hosts being furious about the state that someone has left their property in and guests feeling like they’ve been “scammed” for some of the fees they’ve been charged.

However, one group of guests decided to take the rowdiness to another level and smash through a locked door in the house they’d booked after the host told them they’d have to wait until the morning.

Airbnb guests smash front door after host tells them they’ll have to wait to get in

The video – which has since been deleted after racking up over 2 million views – was uploaded by TikToker andrewmauricegarfield, showing how a group of guests smashed part of the front door to get into the house.

They’d apparently been informed by the host that he wouldn’t be able to let them in until 7 am the next day, and that didn’t sit right with them. So, they took action into their own hands, smashed through part of the glass pane on the door, and unlocked it from the inside.

Naturally, the whole thing sparked some backlash from viewers as the video has done rounds on TikTok. “This is literally the last thing I would do in this situation,” said one. “Please, I hope they press charges,” added another. “Why would you damage someone’s property instead of waiting or going to a hotel?” another asked.

TikTok: andrewmauricegarfield The group managed to open the door after smashing one of the glass panes.

The hotel angle was something other viewers harped on, questioning why people continue to use Airbnb. “A better option would’ve been getting a hotel and then making the host pay for it,” one said.

As noted, the original video has been deleted and there hasn’t been an update just yet. So, it remains to be seen if it’ll lead to any legal action.