TikTok star Randy Gonzalez dies aged 35

Randy Gonzalez, the father from the Enkyboys TikTok duo, has died aged 35 following a battle with colon cancer.

Randy Gonzalez and his son Brice starred on their popular Enkyboys TikTok account, where they posted a number of viral comedy videos, garnering millions of fans across social media.

In April, Randy revealed to his followers that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer about six months prior.

In the months following, Randy posted regularly about colon cancer awareness, keeping fans updated on his condition.

On January 25, TMZ revealed that a source close to the family had informed them that Randy passed away in hospice on Wednesday morning.

Article continues after ad

Viewers have been flooding Randy’s social media posts with loving messages following the news of his death.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“So heartbroken. Rest in Paradise,” one follower wrote. “Sending prayers to your wife and kids. This hit hard, stay strong Brice.”

“Rip Randy. You left a beautiful legacy with your kids,” wrote another.

“Rip… you were a positive blessing to this world.”

Messages will no doubt continue to flood in as Randy’s millions of fans around the world express their love for the creator.