26-year-old British influencer dead after falling 160ft from Spain’s tallest bridge 

A daredevil in the content creator realm died while climbing Spain’s tallest bridge without a harness.

On Sunday, October 13, a British influencer fell to his death while attempting to climb Spain’s tallest bridge, the Castilla-La Mancha Bridge. It is located in Talavera de la Reina, a city located southwest of Madrid.

The influencer’s name has not been revealed, as the moments leading up to his death are still being investigated. “The reason he fell is not clear and will be investigated by a local court,” law enforcement stated.

At the time of his death, the 26-year-old daredevil was reportedly climbing the 630-foot bridge without a harness. He climbed around 160 feet before plunging downward.

Macarena Munoz, a spokesperson for a regional government-run emergency coordination center, confirmed the influencer wasn’t alone when he fell and was filming social media content with a 24-year-old friend.

“According to what we have been able to establish, they had come to Talavera to climb the bridge and create content for social media, which has resulted in this unfortunate and sad outcome,” Munoz stated.

Despite the daredevil’s fellow climber being unharnessed, they remained unharmed as they made their way down the bridge.

Instagram: chicken.drone The British influencer fell 160 feet from the Castilla-La Mancha Bridge.

Though Spanish media reported rainy conditions before the influencer’s fall, Munoz noted that climbing the Castilla-La Mancha Bridge was prohibited on any occasion.

“We have reiterated on many occasions that it cannot be done under any circumstances,” Munoz said.

While it doesn’t happen often, this isn’t the first deathly fall from a daredevil who created content from their astounding climbs.

In July 2023, Remi Lucidi died after he fell 720 ft from a skyscraper in Hong Kong. The French daredevil fell from the 68th floor and was identified on a mid-level patio of the Tregunter Tower.

Earlier this year, a 14-year-old TikToker also fell to their death while trying to take a selfie. Moe Sa Nay fell down the Sinywa Waterfall in Southeast Asia. After her death, authorities were unable to retrieve her body lodged between two boulders. It wasn’t until the following day that her remains were finally recovered.

