TikToker claims Walmart self-checkout almost sent her to jail

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker went viral after claiming she was almost sent to jail because of Walmart’s new self-checkout technology.

Content creator Briana shared a clip of herself walking through the Walmart parking lot with her purchases, with the caption: “Walmart is not green no more…almost went to jail bc of the new self-checkout update.”

She further captioned the TikTok video, which has amassed over 369,000 views, “lmaoo [they] showed me not scanning & all…be safe y’all.”

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load below.

This comes after a woman from Texas got arrested for attempting to scan fake barcodes in Walmart’s self-checkout line, according to WREG. The woman allegedly used a barcode that charged items for 25 cents but owed over $100 dollars for the items she tried to take with her.

When she made her way out of the store, she was followed by loss prevention officers, and police later arrived at the store, according to CBS 4 News. Her bond was later set at $3,000.

A lot of TikTok videos have been circulating recently, of what appears to be Walmart’s new self-checkout technology, which includes bigger screens and greater surveillance via security cameras, to ensure that customers aren’t stealing.

TikTok reacts to Walmart’s new self-checkout technology

TikTok users were quick to criticize the retail company for its practices.

“I swear Walmart be doing the absolute most. They act like they are not a million-dollar company. I’m sure they can afford some loss,” one user commented.

“They started doing that before the pandemic around my area, I do NOT go there anymore,” ” another wrote.

“They too federal now I can’t,” a third added. “Why are they doing too much smh you’re lucky they didn’t arrest you,” someone else shared.

In the comments, the TikToker clarified that she has actually been arrested in the past at the self-checkout, writing: “idk why I ain’t learn my lesson.”