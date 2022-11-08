TikToker claims Marco’s Pizza employee pulled gun on her after asking for refund

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker claims a Marco’s Pizza worker pulled out a gun on her after she asked for a refund for her chicken wings.

In a viral video with over 247,000 views, content creator Ky (otayee.ky_) filmed the alleged employee standing outside the restaurant. “The time a pizza man pulled out a gun because I wanted a refund on my wings,” she wrote in text-overlay.

The video begins with the man shouting at her: “I don’t know what the f**k you’re up here for, but this is completely unacceptable. I told you what the f**k to do. I feel afraid for my life. Get back in your car, now!”

“What?” Ky responded, sounding confused. “This is how robberies happen!” the man answered.

“This is not a robbery! I’m just asking, can I get my refund?” Ky said.

As viewers were confused with what’s going on, the TikToker later uploaded a story time video explaining the situation.

According to Ky, she ordered chicken wings for pickup from a Marco’s Pizza store. When she arrived home, she realized that the wings were both soggy and undercooked.

She then decided to call the restaurant for a refund or a way to exchange her order for something else, and the store refused.

Ky said she returned to the store to sort out the issue in person, after the person on the phone was “rude.” The original video began when she arrived at the store, she said.

She later revealed in another video that the man called the police to report a “robbery.”

“He ended up calling the police and reporting it as a armed robbery when clearly it wasnt,” Ky wrote in the caption. “When the police arrive there was nothing done about this situation.”

In the comments, many TikTok users supported Ky, and thought the man overreacted.

“That guy did the most and was very micro aggressive,” one wrote. “That is such an overreaction. I’m so sorry,” another added.

“He was in wrong, ain’t no reason to respond with a gun to a paying customer,” a third commented. “That’s traumatizing!”

“There’s not anything anyone can say that justified him pulling out a weapon. like she could have lost her life,” someone else shared.