Woman knocked unconscious by bartender after “hurricane shot” goes wrong

A college student was knocked unconscious by a bartender after she took her first and last “hurricane shot.”

TikToker Gracie tried her first “hurricane shot“ while out at the bar with friends and instantly regretted it.

As she drank an ounce of alcohol, followed by a splash of water in her face, and a slap from the bartender, she fell unconscious after being hit too hard.

“Did I just knock her out?” the concerned bartender asked after Gracie fell backward.

“You’re okay, you’re okay,” a friend exclaimed as she lay limp in their arms.

After millions of TikTokers viewed her viral video, they grew increasingly worried about the state of Gracie’s health and asked for an update.

She then posted a follow-up TikTok where she explained that she had never done a hurricane shot before, but it “looked like fun,” so she decided to ask the bartender if she could take one.

TikTok: itsgracedawg Featured to the left is an image of the bartender reacting to knocking Gracie out as she lay in her arms unconscious. The photo on the right is Gracie mid-knockout.

“I got you, girl,” the bartender told Gracie before asking if she wanted her to hit her as hard as the men who ordered the same shot.

Though she approved of being slapped just as hard as the “big a** dudes,” the TikToker said she had no idea it would be enough to knock her out.

She went on to explain that after regaining consciousness, she felt horrible for the bartender who hit her. “My friend [and] the waitress, they’re both holding me up while I’m unconscious. And I’m out for about a minute,” she said.

“I regain consciousness and I look at her [the bartender] and she looks horrified and I feel so bad. But she was so sweet, she was so helpful.”

Gracie added that her lip began bleeding after it cracked open from her tooth. “It’s healing very well,” she said.

She also detailed how she takes full responsibility for what happened. “I’m not suing the bar because I asked them to do it. The waitress did not hit me to be mean, she hit me because I told her to.”

Fortunately for Gracie, the TikToker was able to walk in and out of the health clinic after not having serious symptoms following the knockout.

Though Gracie’s experience wasn’t meant to be violent like this June incident with YouTuber Sneako, who chipped several teeth after being punched in the face, she made it clear she would never be taking another hurricane shot.