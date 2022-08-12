TikToker brilliantly lip-syncing Premier League commentator Martin Tyler is going viral

Premier League commentator Martin Tyler might have met his match on TikTok, as one content creator has been going viral lip-syncing the veteran sports reporter.

Martin Tyler has been the voice of England’s top flight for over a decade, covering many of the biggest moments in the league’s history – from Sergio Aguero snatching the title for Manchester City in the final seconds of the 2012 season, to Arsenal’s invincible campaign ending in 2004.

When you have been in that job for so long, fans around the world start to get sneaking suspicions of your allegiances. He is a known supporter of lower league side Woking, yet people have their own theories.

Everything from ‘he hates Liverpool’ to ‘he’s a massive Manchester United fan’ have been leveled at Tyler over the years, and one TikToker is capitalizing on the whole thing.

TikToker goes viral with Martin Tyler videos

A content creator called Andy Cantwell has been racking up millions of views on TikTok, lip-syncing Tyler’s commentary from games he’s covered.

Among the most popular is Liverpool vs. Manchester City in the Community Shield final, Salah celebrating his 100th goal, and Virgil van Dijk’s debut for the Reds.

Some clips have surpassed over one million views and over 500,000 likes.

His most-viewed clip to date is actually a goal from Christian Benteke, when he scored an overhead against Manchester United in 2015.

Andy compares the reaction to that incredible finish with that of Anthony Martial, who gets off the mark on his debut.

Martin Tyler isn’t the only commentator he has lip-synced, though they are the best performing videos by far, he says.

With 37 more Premier League games to play this season, and a World Cup spliced in between them, there’s going to be plenty of new material for Andy to cover this year.