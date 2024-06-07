Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes GTA 6 comment to smash internet world record

Cristiano Ronaldo has smashed an internet world record, overtaking Dylan Page’s GTA 6 post to become the most-liked comment ever on social media.

The Real Madrid legend was quick to welcome the newest member of the modern-day Galácticos to the Bernabeu on June 3, as Kylian Mbappe finally announced his dream move from Paris Saint Germain to the Spanish capital.

Ronaldo made 438 appearances for Madrid, netting an astounding 451 goals and taking home four Ballon d’Or’s during his nine-year stay at the club, according to the club’s official website. He etched his name into the history books as their greatest-ever goalscorer.

In what many have viewed as a ‘passing of the torch’ moment from one great forward to another, Ronaldo’s comment on Mbappe’s transfer post has been liked over 5.1 million times.

He said: “My turn to 👀 Excited to see you light up the Bernabéu.”

Kylian Mbappe, Instagram Mbappe, pictured with Cristiano Ronaldo, broke the internet with his transfer to Real Madrid.

The Frenchman didn’t get ratioed by his legendary counterpart, though, with a staggering 23 million likes on the announcement. The photos showed Mbappe in Madrid training gear years ago and one featured Ronaldo in there, standing by his side.

A number of other iconic Los Blancos legends chimed in with words of congratulations after hearing the news, including David Beckham and Sergio Ramos.

They did not come close to Ronaldo’s comment, though, with under 1.5 million likes between them.

Beckham said: “Congratulations you friend. More exciting times ahead.”

Wikimedia David Beckham, one of Real Madrid’s most iconic players, was among those congratulating Mbappe on social media.

Ramos, his former teammate at PSG, added: “Welcome bro.”

Dylan Page responds to Ronaldo snatching his record

Cristiano’s record-breaking comment overtakes Dylan Page, a popular TikTok content creator and influencer, who held the crown previously with 4.5 million likes.

His top comment was him saying “Most liked comment about GTA 6 before GTA 6,” which came with a skull emoji. He set the record in February and has since posted a TikTok saying Ronaldo “broke the hearts” of 4.5 million people.

“Our poor baby was only five months old and he didn’t even have the chance to grow up before he was brutally murdered by this man,” he joked. “They say he even Sui’d as he did it,” referencing Ronaldo’s famous goal celebration.

TikTok, Dylan Page Dylan Page has responded to losing the record for most-liked internet comment.

Away from Instagram, according to Dexerto data research, Mbappe racked up a whopping 570,000+ mentions across X, YouTube, and Reddit in the three days after the transfer news.

Fabrizio Romano had been exclusively reporting on developments throughout April and May. Before anything was made official by the club or player, he finally signalled the deal was done with a vintage “here we go” tweet on June 2 – a day before Mbappe’s public posts.

Next season, Mbappe will have the chance to kickstart his own era at Madrid, slotting into a team of newly crowned European champions. Taking the position up front, he will be supported by Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Dani Carvajal, Luka Modric, and other serial winners.

Cristiano Ronaldo may not be playing for the most successful team in club football anymore, but that hasn’t stopped him from continuing to break records on and off the pitch.

Not only does he have the internet crown for most-liked comment on social media, but this season he scored 35 goals in the Saudi Pro League and is the only player to win Golden Boots in four different countries.