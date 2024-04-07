Chris Sutton makes TikTok jibe to Rangers star after he sparked Old Firm brawl

Sky Sports pundit Chris Sutton hit out at Rangers star Todd Cantwell, after he sparked some unsavory scenes at full-time of the latest Old Firm derby between the Gers and Celtic.

Rangers twice came from behind to secure a 3-3 draw at home to their Glasgow rivals to ensure the Scottish Premiership title race remains in their hands.

Goals from Daizen Maeda and Matt O’Riley gave Celtic a 2-0 lead at Ibrox but Rangers hit back to level through goals from James Tavernier and Abdallah Sima.

Adam Idah put Celtic 3-2 in front but a stoppage time equalizer from Rabbi Matondo ensured the two teams shared the spoils.

But tensions spilled over at full-time as Cantwell pushed Celtic captain Calum McGregor before players from both sides rushed in to separate the pair.

Former Celtic forward, Sutton, who was on co-commentary duties for Sky Sports, ripped into former Norwich City midfielder, Cantwell, and said: “Here’s the coming together at the end. Cantwell pushes out. I don’t know why he does that. It’s just daft from Todd Cantwell. Do your talking on the pitch, TikTok.”

Celtic fans loved the jibe on social media but Rangers fans and neutrals were less than impressed with Sutton, who they felt lacked objectivity throughout the game.

It isn’t the first time Sutton and Cantwell have come to blows, with Sutton taking aim at Cantwell in October after the Rangers star called out the pundit for his criticism of him.

In response, Sutton said: “You know, he’s had another sort of pop this week. The thing I don’t understand, I genuinely don’t understand, is that there is that old adage in football of ‘do your talking on the pitch’.

“I think at this moment in time, he’s away with the fairies! I really do. The sort of frustrating thing is that for someone who to date has had a bang average career, he doesn’t half have a high opinion of himself.

“The truth is he’s he’s better known for his social media presence, being on TikTok, than he is for what he’s done on the pitch. If I was him, I’d want to address that. He needs to focus on his football.”

The draw meant Celtic remain top of the league, one point ahead of Rangers, although Rangers can seize control of the title race by beating Dundee in their game in hand on Wednesday.