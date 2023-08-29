TikTok star slammed after admitting she demands bank info from men on first date

TikTok star Sofia Franklyn is coming under fire after claiming she demands to see men’s bank account information on a first date.

The modern dating world can be a difficult one to navigate. Between dating apps, proper dating etiquette, and general communication issues, it feels like it’s more difficult than ever to find ‘the one.’

However, one influencer is sparking outrage for revealing a divisive question she asks the guys who take her out on a first date — and it’s throwing the internet into a frenzy.

Article continues after ad

Sofia Franklyn is a prominent podcast host and TikTok personality, formerly with Barstool before creating her own show, where she features celebrity guests and drops huge Hollywood drama.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: sofiafranklyn Podcast host Sofia Franklyn is going viral for her first-date tactics.

In a recent episode of her podcast, she admitted to asking for guys’ bank account info on the very first date, claiming that she simply wants to date “wealthy” men.

“I’m not joking, I’ve asked the last three dudes I’ve dated for their bank account info on the first date,” she said.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t judge people’s actions, I look at the intention behind it,” special guest Leo Skepi replied. “So, why do you ask for that?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Because I only want to date a wealthy guy that has money,” she answered. “…I think, you know, I have a job. I’m very successful. So I think I have every f*cking right to be like, ‘Hi, are we on the same level, or am I wasting my time?”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Commenters wasted no time calling her out for this tactic, with many labeling Franklyn a “gold-digger.”

Still, others shared what their reactions would be in this situation, with one guy saying he would “show her my account balance, then get up and leave.”

“Skip the flowers,” another said. “Bring an audited tax return.”

“This is where the guy goes to the bathroom and doesn’t come back,” yet another person commented.

This isn’t the first time a gal’s dating strategy has sparked a viral conversation. Earlier this month, a woman took social media by storm for claiming that she uses Linkedin to filter potential suitors —something a guy got major flak for doing back in February.

Article continues after ad